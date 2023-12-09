Taebla school organizes its municipality’s math olympiad

Math teacher Signe Saviir of Palivere school handed out the tasks. So far, his students have done well on math day. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Taebla school has started the annual mathematics day in full swing – this year six schools of Lääne-Nigula parish took part in it.

The best solver of Taebla School’s mathematics day tasks from the 9th grade will receive a scholarship of one hundred euros per month for five months.

Mathematics Day was held on Thursday in Taebla for the fourth time. If it was stated last year that the third math day means that the school has developed a habit of organizing it, then the fourth time it can be said that it is already a tradition.

For the second year, entrepreneur Jaak Mullo, the owner of a transport company operating in Taebla, offered a 500-euro award to the best young mathematician – the best young mathematician will receive a scholarship of one hundred euros within five months. “€500 is such a big deal for kids!” said Kersti Lõhmus, Head of Education at Taebla School.

If on the first two occasions only Taebla and Palivere schools participated in the math day, last year Oru, Martna and Kullamaa and this year Noaroots students were added.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleKatarine Rosalie: an epistle about the reversal of fate and the investigation of traitors

Share this: Facebook

X

