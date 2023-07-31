Home » Taekwon-do will have its national tournament this weekend
News

Taekwon-do will have its national tournament this weekend

by admin
Taekwon-do will have its national tournament this weekend

Martial arts fans will be in for a treat this Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, with the National Tournament and Exhibition of Taekwon-do where the presence of more than 400 athletes from the entire region is expected.
There will also be an exhibition of Taekwon-do Kids from 3 to 7 years old with white belts and yellow tip from 11:00 a.m. at the SND Arena.
The central competitions will be on Sunday the 30th where martial artists with different belts will fight for the podium.
Competition regulations
Regulation 1 round of 45”

Belts yellow to red black tip

Up to 12 years: 1 round 1`30
From 12 to 17 years old: 1 round 2′
Adults +18 years: 1 round 2`
Fist to the face since 12 years old and blue belt

black belts

Up to 11 years: 1 round 1`30”
From 12 to 17 years old: 1 round 2`
Adults 18 to 35 years old: round robin
Preliminaries: 1 round of 2`
Final : 2 round`s de 2`x1`
Veterans +36 years: 1 round 2`

See also  The product for which Choco Break and Bon Bon Bum joined forces

You may also like

Gabriela Tafur spoke without filters about her mother-in-law...

Discussion about special funds for housing construction in...

Government’s decision to reward Hamza Khan with one...

Intentional Assault: Migrant Workers Struck by Pickup Truck...

These are the registered candidates for Mayor of...

Fatal Flooding: 2 Killed in Heavy Rainfall in...

AfD spreads “right-wing extremist conspiracy theories” – DW...

Judge’s wife tortures 14-year-old Rizwana, the case includes...

Recreavalle joined ‘Cali Let’s Smile Again’

Hamburger Dom: Young people determined after a robbery

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy