Taekwon-do will have its national tournament this weekend

Martial arts fans will be in for a treat this Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, with the National Tournament and Exhibition of Taekwon-do where the presence of more than 400 athletes from the entire region is expected.

There will also be an exhibition of Taekwon-do Kids from 3 to 7 years old with white belts and yellow tip from 11:00 a.m. at the SND Arena.

The central competitions will be on Sunday the 30th where martial artists with different belts will fight for the podium.

Competition regulations

Regulation 1 round of 45”

Belts yellow to red black tip

Up to 12 years: 1 round 1`30

From 12 to 17 years old: 1 round 2′

Adults +18 years: 1 round 2`

Fist to the face since 12 years old and blue belt

black belts

Up to 11 years: 1 round 1`30”

From 12 to 17 years old: 1 round 2`

Adults 18 to 35 years old: round robin

Preliminaries: 1 round of 2`

Final : 2 round`s de 2`x1`

Veterans +36 years: 1 round 2`

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

