Tahnya Pastor confirms that collective trials are a useful tool to punish gangs

Tahnya Pastor confirms that collective trials are a useful tool to punish gangs

Jul 28, 2023, 1:17 pm

The renowned lawyer and political analyst, Tahnya Pastor, rebuked the reasons why the opposition criticizes the reforms made to the Criminal Code that seek to collectively judge members of terrorist structures.

«Many countries in the world that have had problems with some kind of terrorism or mafias have implemented this type of special regulations (…). This has already happened and it is a very useful tool to sanction the terrorist group”, explained Pastor.

In addition, the analyst assured that these criticisms are false premises that have the objective of confusing the population, revealing the true intention of the Salvadoran opposition, which has expressed its discontent with the temporary measure.

