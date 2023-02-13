According to the requirements of the Chengdu Air, Water and Soil Pollution Prevention and Control “Three Battles” Leading Group Office “Notice on Lifting the Yellow Warning of Heavy Pollution Weather at 0:00 on February 12”, the Traffic Management Bureau of the Chengdu Municipal Public Security Bureau decided to release the pollution in February 2023. From 00:00 on the 12th, temporary traffic management measures during heavy pollution weather will be lifted. Starting today, the “tail number restriction” time for motor vehicles in Chengdu will be restored to: 7:30 to 20:00 on weekdays.

At the same time, according to the “Notice of the Chengdu Municipal Education Bureau on the Teaching Schedule of Primary and Secondary Schools for the 2022-2023 School Year”, in the second semester of 2022-2023, schools at the compulsory education stage and high school stages in Chengdu will register on February 13, 2023. The formalities will be officially opened on February 14.

Today is the first day of school for many children, and it is also a day for parents to drive their children to concentrate in the new semester. Coupled with the restoration of the tail number limit time and possible light rain, it is expected that there may be a significant increase in the number of vehicles traveling in the morning rush hour.

Traffic police reminder:

1. Remind students and parents to go out in advance to avoid traffic congestion caused by queuing. Parking should be regulated on the roads around the school, and parking is strictly prohibited on prohibited parking sections to avoid aggravating traffic congestion. On this basis, parents and guardians of students should increase traffic safety education for students, walk on the sidewalk when walking, cross the street on the zebra crossing, do not cross diagonally at will, pass through intersections controlled by traffic lights and follow the instructions of signal lights, stop at red lights and stop at green lights When picking up students by motorcycle or electric bicycle, the rider must wear a safety helmet and fasten the safety buckle in accordance with the regulations, and only one child under the age of 12 can ride on the back seat of the electric bicycle; when driving a motor vehicle to pick up students, All drivers and passengers are required to use seat belts in a standard manner throughout the journey.

2. It is recommended to give priority to public transportation during the morning rush hour, and remind the public to avoid rush hour as much as possible, choose to travel at the wrong peak and time, and arrange travel plans reasonably to avoid delays in the itinerary. If you need to travel during peak hours, you should try to avoid the roads around the school, and please pay attention to detour when passing by. In order to avoid traffic congestion, it is strictly forbidden to park at the side of the road to pick up and drop off passengers at peak hours and on the roads where parking is prohibited, and parking in front of the school is strictly prohibited.

Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter He Liang

