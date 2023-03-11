“My boss sent me to this training, but what am I supposed to do here?” Have you ever heard this sentence or maybe even thought it yourself? When large companies introduce a new tool or migrate to the cloud, there is a lot to plan: from technical implementation to commissioning and employee training. But it is precisely the last point that harbors the danger of arousing resentment among the workforce.

It is right and important to offer your employees training for the new tools during an introductory project or a migration. However, it becomes problematic when all new users follow the motto “A lot helps a lot!” be inundated with tons of continuing education courses. It’s best to say it in a general way and without any justification. This thoughtless approach can quickly lead to employees being unmotivated, frustrated or overwhelmed.

Or, even worse: There is no training at all, the motto is “learning by doing”. However, when the systems gradually grow organically, chaos is inevitable. The best project management is useless if users use the tool incorrectly or if the software actually causes damage in the end.

Do I need this training at all in my role?

Especially in larger companies where many people have to be trained, those responsible should think in advance about which training courses are important for which people. After all, the different roles also result in different requirements for further training offers. Admins usually need more intensive training than “normal” users; while people who will not work with the new tool at all logically do not need any training.

In order to train employees in a structured way and adapted to their expected use of the tool, individual learning paths are needed for the different roles. Sounds like an almost impossible task to you? No worries! So that you don’t have to deal with them alone, you can access the individual training concepts from Seibert Media: With this new offer, we work together to develop an individual training concept tailored to the needs of your teams Wait Software, Jira Service Management, Confluence or Google Workspace.

Individual training concepts: Two paths lead to the goal

And how can we support you in developing a suitable training offer for your company? We either develop a concept together that enables you to carry out the training yourself, or one in which our experts – i.e. Seibert Media – take over the training.

Both concepts aim to develop several learning paths with regard to the different roles in the company and the correspondingly required skills, with which all users learn exactly what they actually need in their daily work.

1. Training concept for self-implementation

If you decide on this option, we will work with your internal trainers to develop a completely individualized training concept for your employees. In doing so, we first clarify who is working on what and is using which tools – and accordingly requires specific training (or not). Then we go into which skills are required for the respective role and how these can be learned. Ultimately, this results in the role-related learning paths.

Once this part is complete, we will thoroughly prepare you to conduct the training yourself. Here we decide on certain formats and content, and we also give you information about our training documents. After the content has been divided into modules, we can work out the agenda together.

Optionally, you can also add a “Train-the-Trainer” unit, where we make your trainers fit. Here we support you with tips for training preparation or how to convey certain content well. We also point out possible “stumbling blocks”, i.e. content that users often find difficult to deal with in our experience.

2. Own learning path from existing courses

If you choose this path, the first stations of the workshop are the same as in the self-implementation training concept – here, too, we work out the training goals and role-related learning paths together. The only difference is that not you, but our trainers from Seibert Media hold the training courses.

For this reason, we jointly select suitable, existing formats from our extensive training catalogue, which correspond to the previously identified learning paths. In doing so, we focus on providing the respective employees with exactly the amount and depth of knowledge they need for their job. Last but not least, we are only looking for suitable dates on which your training courses should take place.

In the following flowchart you can fully understand both processes again:

That is why an individual training concept is worthwhile

Together with Seibert Media, you ensure that your employees receive meaningful, structured and individual training. Our workshops offer maximum flexibility and numerous advantages:

100% individual: Together we will develop a further training offer that is thoroughly tailored to your requirements or your introductory project.

Together we will develop a further training offer that is thoroughly tailored to your requirements or your introductory project. Free choice of location: You can choose whether the workshop takes place at your location or whether you want to come to us in Wiesbaden.

You can choose whether the workshop takes place at your location or whether you want to come to us in Wiesbaden. One fixed price for everything: No matter which workshop or focus you choose – the daily price remains the same. This also includes the costs for preparation and follow-up.

No matter which workshop or focus you choose – the daily price remains the same. This also includes the costs for preparation and follow-up. Certified trainers: We enable you and your teams to receive further training at the highest level. Our trainers and consultants are intensively trained in the tools and have certifications.

Made just for you: Tailor-made training concepts

Not “made for you”, but “made only for you”: With the help of our workshops we develop together individual training conceptsthat are completely tailored to the needs of your employees.

This way you can ensure that all users attend all training courses that are important for their respective role. At the same time, there is no demotivation and frustration within the workforce because you make sure from the outset that all relevant courses are on the list – and that people are not sent to training that goes far beyond the skills actually required. The individual learning paths enable your employees to use the new tool safely and thus to be able to work with it in a more motivated and effective manner.

