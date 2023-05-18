Taipei Attractions｜Japanese-style Old House Transformed into Wenqing Meipai Cultural and Creative Store to Taste the Good Times

The sunshine in early summer penetrates the old banyan tree and sprinkles gently on the body. Sitting quietly in it, you feel comfortable and comfortable. “Rongjin Time Life Park” was originally the official residence of the Taipei Criminal Police during the Japanese colonial period. After the relocation of the Taipei Prison in 1963, the idle dormitory became the “Huaguang Community” in the 1970s. The community was demolished ten years ago. The prison wall and more than 20 Japanese buildings in the south The official residences have become historical buildings. After repairs, they are opened with wooden, brick, steel and glass buildings. The severely damaged and irreparable historic sites have become the imprint of the times. witness.

▲Strolling through the Banyan Brocade, you can feel the tranquility away from the city.Picture/provided by travel all over the world

There are all kinds of brands and shops in the Rongjin Time Life Park. Many people come here especially for the “Flower Raft Pavilion” to try the exquisite kimono experience in person and enjoy the customized service of choosing kimonos, accessories, professional grooming and hairstyle. Garden, leaving precious commemorative photos. Another popular shop in the park, “Haoqiu”, offers handmade bagels and exquisite selections, which are delicious, easy to shop and easy to buy; “Kyomachi Yamamotoya”, which specializes in tea ceremony introductory courses and Japanese refreshments, carefully selects seven kinds of natural grains from Kyushu, Japan “Kyushu Pancake Waffle” provides the enjoyment of Japanese life and adds happiness to ordinary daily life. In addition, craft draft beer stores “Taihuju Dumpling House” and “Pet Ideas” have super cute animal products, which are unique and healing, and are worth spending time tasting and visiting. , Draw a beautiful ending for this time travel.

▲The exquisite kimono experience shooting service at Huafa Pavilion adds a beautiful street scene to the Banyan brocade time.Photo/provided by Flower Rafting Cultural Aesthetics Studio

▲The well-known store Haoqiu specializes in bagels and special selections, and is very popular among travelers.Picture/provided by travel all over the world

Attraction information

Rongjin Time Life Park

Address: No. 135-177, Jinhua Street, No. 112, Section 2, Jinshan South Road

FB: rongjin157

Tel: 0909-537-995 (Hogaoka East Branch), 0976-531-344 (Hanaikada)

Time: 11:00-20:00 (The business hours and public holidays of each store are mainly based on the Facebook of each store)

Fee: Free to visit the park, please refer to the Facebook of each store for consumption

Delicious and fun news, please go up to the fan clubs all over the world

To experience a beautiful travel and leisure life, subscribe to the magazine “Traveling the World” immediately

The post Taipei Sightseeing Spots｜Japanese-style Old House Transformed into Cultural and Creative Shops in Wenqing Meipai District to Taste Good Times appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

