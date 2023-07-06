Taishan City Holds “6.30” Campaign to Support Rural Revitalization and Poverty Alleviation

Title: Taishan City Holds “6.30” Campaign to Boost Rural Revitalization

Date: June 29, 2023

Location: Taishan City, China

Jiangmen Daily News (Text/Photo Reporter/Chen Fanghuan) – Taishan City organized the “6.30” campaign on June 29 to support rural revitalization efforts. The event was attended by esteemed leaders, representatives of caring enterprises and individuals, and took place against the backdrop of the ongoing “Guangdong Poverty Alleviation Day” activities.

Before the campaign, the leaders of Taishan City met with representatives of caring enterprises and individuals. Li Huiwen, Secretary of the Taishan Municipal Party Committee, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to Taishan’s rural revitalization and poverty alleviation. This year marks the 14th year of the “Guangdong Poverty Alleviation Day” activity, and it serves as a crucial year for promoting comprehensive rural revitalization. Li Huiwen urged entrepreneurs and caring individuals to continue supporting Taishan’s development, actively participate in rural revitalization, and invest in high-quality industries, advanced concepts, talent, and technological innovation for mutual benefit and common development.

During the campaign, a charity check donation ceremony was held for enterprises and individuals who donated 100,000 yuan or more. This gesture reinforced the commitment and dedication of the participants towards supporting Taishan’s social and people’s livelihood public welfare undertakings.

Zheng Jinlong, Deputy Secretary of the Taishan Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, emphasized the importance of promoting caring enterprise and individual models to inspire others. He encouraged innovative approaches to leverage social forces and resources for the construction of a Green Beauty Taishan and rural revitalization. Furthermore, Zheng emphasized the need for charitable contributions to be directed towards public welfare initiatives, ensuring their effective utilization. He expressed hope that entrepreneurs and philanthropists, both locally and abroad, would continue the Chinese tradition of performing good deeds and making charitable contributions towards the implementation of the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns, and Thousands of Villages” and the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization in Taishan City.

According to reports, members of the four leading groups in Taishan City set an example by donating money during the “Guangdong Poverty Alleviation Day” activities. This act aimed to encourage individuals from all walks of life to support and strengthen poverty alleviation achievements, as well as contribute to rural revitalization and other charitable endeavors. In total, Taishan City has raised over 44 million yuan this year. Since the inception of the “Guangdong Poverty Alleviation Day” in 2010, various stakeholders, including local cadres, social organizations, domestic and foreign enterprises, and individuals, have generously donated over 175 million yuan and 110 million Hong Kong dollars towards these causes.

The event concluded with the screening of a feature film showcasing Taishan City’s 2023 campaign to consolidate and expand poverty alleviation achievements in support of rural revitalization.

The “6.30” campaign in Taishan City highlights the collaborative efforts of the government, caring enterprises, individuals, and communities in achieving sustainable rural development and poverty eradication. With the continuous support and dedication of these stakeholders, Taishan City is poised to emerge as a model for rural revitalization in China and beyond.

