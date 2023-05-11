Taishan sues Chen Minxun for confirming that the appointment relationship does not exist

The stock exchange requires Taishan (1218) to correct the announcement before 9:00 tonight. Taishan Company sent a statement in the evening and went to the Taipei District Court today to file a lawsuit to confirm the absence of the appointment relationship against the independent director Chen Minxun for losing his independence in performing his duties.

Taishan emphasized that Chen Minxun, as an independent director of Taishan, should have performed his duties independently. He should not only maintain independence from the company he works for, but also maintain independence from the legal person shareholders of the company he works for. This can be followed by the ruling of the Commercial Court. It is deeply regrettable that the agency admitted that Chen Minxun did not constitute an ex officio dismissal without trial.

