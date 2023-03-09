09.03.2023

Taiwan’s government said on Thursday it would allow more direct cross-strait flights to resume, starting March 10. The MAC stated that this plan “can be said to have demonstrated our greatest goodwill.”

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Today (March 9), the Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan held a press conference together with the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to announce the “plan for resuming cross-strait air passenger transport destinations.”

According to the plan, Taiwan will resume direct flights with 10 mainland cities including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Fuzhou, Qingdao, Wuhan, Ningbo, and Zhengzhou from March 10. 13 cities, including , Changsha, Xi’an, Jinan, Hefei, Nanchang, Tianjin, Wenzhou, Dalian, Guilin, and Xuzhou, have resumed charter flights.

After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in mainland China three years ago, Taiwan significantly reduced the number of direct flights between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait from 61 to four. Only Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Xiamen have direct flights between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

On January 8 this year, after three years of lockdown in Mainland China, finallyMeasures such as nucleic acid testing and isolation for all staff after entering China have been cancelled.. On February 1, the mainland put forward a proposal, hoping to resume direct flights between the two sides of the strait as soon as possible to facilitate the exchange of Taiwan compatriots. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council responded at the time that it was evaluating and reviewing the situation based on the epidemic situation and cross-strait developments.

MAC: Hope to gradually increase the goodwill and positive interaction between the two sides

According to a Reuters report, a spokesman for the Mainland Affairs Council told reporters that the mainland’s aviation authority suggested that Taiwan resume 26 cross-strait direct flight destinations. Taiwan considered China‘s request and chose 10 cities because there are a large number Taiwanese businessman. He said, “This move shows our greatest goodwill.” “We also hope that on the basis of the resumption of flights at these destinations, we will gradually increase exchanges of goodwill and cooperation and interaction between the two sides.”

The MAC wrote in a press release on March 9, “Due to the restoration of cross-strait exchanges and the maintenance of order after the epidemic, both sides need to work together. I hope that on the basis of this restoration of the route point, the goodwill of both sides can be gradually increased.” and positive interactions.”

The press release also stated that in the process of discussing the resumption of destinations, it has been determined in policy that the “small three links” passenger transit will be opened before the Ching Ming Festival. As for the implementation details and supporting operations, the MAC will announce it next week.

For more than 50 years from 1949, there were no direct civil aviation flights between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. After breaking the ice between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, there have been direct civil aviation flights since 2003, operated in the form of charter flights, and changed to regular routes after 2009, and gradually increased the number of destinations.

(Reuters, MAC website)

