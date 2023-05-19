Taiwan at WHO is indispensable to the global health system

*Request to support the full participation of Taiwan in the meetings, mechanisms and activities of the World Health Organization.

Four years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight against the virus has made it clear that global cooperation is essential to face collective health challenges. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the WHO, making it an excellent opportunity to enhance public health efforts and work towards the ultimate goal of “Health for All”.

Global cooperation and the inclusion of all stakeholders are essential to ensure an effective response to public health emergencies. Health is a fundamental human right that must be protected and promoted by all nations of the world.

Taiwan, as a responsible country and committed to global health, has shown its ability to make a significant contribution to global health, has proven to be a valuable partner in the fight against COVID-19, but despite its efforts, it continues to exclude its participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) and other important meetings and mechanisms of the World Health Organization (WHO) due to unjustifiable political considerations. This exclusion seriously compromises the right to health of the 23 million Taiwanese and hampers WHO’s efforts to make the global health architecture more resilient in preventing, preparing for, and responding to health emergencies.

Taiwan stands ready and able to help wherever there is need, and will continue to act as a force for good in the world to help strengthen the resilience of the global health network.

It is crucial that Taiwan’s full participation in the WHA and all WHO activities be allowed, as its experience and expertise in public health could be of great value to the international community. Taiwan has demonstrated its ability to prevent and control communicable diseases, including SARS, and has developed innovative technologies and health solutions that can benefit people around the world.

Furthermore, Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHA and WHO is not only a violation of Taiwan’s rights as a sovereign nation, but is also detrimental to global health. Health knows no borders and international cooperation is essential to combat communicable diseases and to improve the health and well-being of people around the world.

Therefore, it is essential that Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and like-minded partners support its participation in the WHA as an observer and in all WHO meetings, mechanisms and activities.

It is time for the international community to recognize and value Taiwan’s contribution to global health and allow it to fully participate in decision-making and implementation of public health policies around the world.