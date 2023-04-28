Taiwan denounces incursion of Chinese fighters into airspace

The Taiwan Ministry of Defense has denounced that 38 Chinese combat planes have flown in the vicinity of its island, detailing that 19 of them have crossed its airspace.

In addition to the planes, they have detected six ships around 0600 local time, and the incursions have taken place in the southwest, southeast and northeast of the island.

The ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and assigned CAP aircraft, Navy vessels and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities.

The escalation of tensions in the region began with the trip to the island of the then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in August of last year.

The situation worsened after the visit of the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing Wen, to the North American country, where she met several US congressmen despite warnings from Beijing.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the territory under its sovereignty. The Chinese government’s fundamental policy towards Taiwan has so far been one of peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” principle.