Taiwan election 2022: Taipei mayoral race officially begins, what you should know

Taiwan election 2022: Taipei mayoral race officially begins, what you should know

The Taipei mayoral election is widely regarded as the highlight of Taiwan’s nine-in-one election.

Taiwan’s 2022 Jiuheyi County Mayor Election will be voted at the end of November. Among them, the Taipei City mayor election has always been the top priority in the county mayor election. As the capital of Taiwan, Taipei City has the most government resources and multinational companies. , both politically and economically.

In addition, Taiwanese politicians often use the mayor of Taipei as a stepping stone to run for president.

The BBC’s Chinese inventory has now surfaced. The three candidates who have officially registered for the election have learned about their background and political experience, as well as the results of the current polls. The three are Jiang Wanan of the Kuomintang, Chen Shizhong of the Democratic Progressive Party, and Huang Shanshan, a former Taipei City Councillor and former Taipei City Deputy Mayor who was endorsed by the People’s Party led by the current Taipei Mayor Ke Wenzhe.

Chen Shui-bian, Ma Ying-jeou, two mayors elected president

The mayor of Taipei serves a 4-year term, renewable once. In 1994, Chen Shui-bian, who won the first Taipei mayoral election on behalf of the DPP, was defeated by Ma Ying-jeou in the 1998 re-election campaign. But then he was elected president of Taiwan in 2000, and Taiwan also realized the rotation of the ruling party for the first time.

