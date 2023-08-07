“Taiwan International Smart Energy Week” and “Taiwan International Net Zero Sustainability Exhibition” will be launched in October

Registration is now open for visits The organizer hopes to create sustainable business opportunities for carbon reduction

In the face of the global temperature crisis, global warming has caused serious environmental impacts all over the world. More than 130 countries have announced that they will achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The regulation and implementation of carbon reduction is the goal of all countries.

“Energy Taiwan” and “Net-Zero Taiwan”, the most iconic renewable energy industry exhibitions in Taiwan, will be jointly organized by TAITRA and SEMI International Semiconductor Industry Association. It will be exhibited at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 from October 18th to 20th this year. The scale of the exhibition will reach 1,250 booths, an increase of 25% compared with last year, and a record high. Importance and influence, the exhibition is rich in content and exciting, and it is open to online registration and visits from all walks of life from now on.

The scale of the exhibition is the largest in the history of multiple renewable energy supply chains to promote sustainable development

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) proposed by the European Union will be put on trial and will be officially implemented in 2026. Not only the European Union, facing the issue of carbon reduction, advanced countries such as the United States and Japan are also gradually formulating “carbon tariffs” in order to Implement low-carbon transformation and maintain international competitiveness. Taiwan is geographically surrounded by the sea, and international trade is an important lifeblood of Taiwan’s economic and trade promotion. It is imperative for companies to reduce carbon emissions. Energy Taiwan Taiwan International Smart Energy Week and Net-Zero Taiwan International Net-Zero Sustainability Exhibition have a total of 280 companies participating in the exhibition this year, and through 1,250 booths, the exhibition covers photovoltaics, wind energy, and multiple creative energies, such as hydrogen energy and small hydropower and other forward-looking energy, as well as a number of energy industry chains and solutions for energy storage applications, as well as technologies and services such as carbon reduction technology, energy saving, green manufacturing process, green finance, and green electricity trading, to create a collection of energy supply, low-carbon manufacturing, and environmental protection. A sustainable three-party matchmaking and exchange field.

“Taiwan International Net Zero Sustainability Exhibition” helps enterprises transform to zero carbon

The government has formulated “Twelve Key Strategies” to promote net-zero transformation in the four major aspects of energy, industry, life, and society. The total budget in 2023 will reach NT$44.5 billion, and the budget by 2030 will be nearly NT$900 billion. It is expected to drive civil society The investment of more than 4 trillion yuan will create an output value of 5.9 trillion yuan. The carbon rights exchange jointly organized by the National Development Council and the Stock Exchange will be established on August 7. It is hoped to be in line with the international carbon trading system. The ardent demand for zero transformation, the first Net-Zero Taiwan Taiwan International Net Zero Sustainability Exhibition last (111), doubled the scale of the exhibition this year, to provide solutions for enterprises to drive net zero transformation such as energy saving and carbon reduction, carbon inventory and green finance. Target.

This year, Net-Zero Taiwan invited the Energy Bureau of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, TASS Energy Conservation, Energy Creation and Carbon Reduction Alliance, Taiwan Green Electricity Application Association, Delta Electronics, Shihlin Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Formosa Plastics New Intelligent Technology, Lianhua Gas, Hongde Energy, SinoPac Bank, Agricole Bank, Taiwan Carbon Assets, Bureau of Standards Inspection, SGS Taiwan Inspection Technology, etc., look forward to active exchanges on net-zero solutions, and prepare for international carbon tariffs and carbon tube production in advance. During the exhibition, the International Net Zero Summit Forum will also be held, covering the three main axes of “trends”, “green finance” and “carbon reduction evidence”. It starts from the beginning of the world trend, then cuts into green finance to support industrial transformation, and finally shares the latest carbon reduction evidence through enterprises Technology and perspectives, focusing on discussing the new situation of the industry, helping participants seize Taiwan’s sustainable competitiveness and realize sustainable innovation in carbon reduction. The trade association welcomes all walks of life to register and visit online for more exhibition information https://www.energytaiwan.com.tw/zh-tw/register-pro-visitor/index.html.

