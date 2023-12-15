Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Why did Kuomintang Vice Chairman Xia Liyan visit the mainland again one month before the election – BBC News Chinese

Taiwan Election Heats Up as Kuomintang Vice Chairman Xia Liyan Visits Mainland China

Amid the final stretch before the 2024 Taiwan presidential election, the visit of Kuomintang Vice Chairman Xia Liyan to mainland China has sparked controversy and political commotion in Taiwan. Reuters reported that Xia Liyan may be meeting with senior officials from the Taiwan Affairs Office of Mainland China, which has raised eyebrows and caused a stir in the political arena.

Xia Liyan, who previously held positions such as Taiwan’s Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, and Deputy Minister of Defense, has been a focal point of international attention due to his interactions with high-level officials in mainland China. His latest visit, coming on the heels of the upcoming election, has intensified discussions and speculation in Taiwan.

Zhang Junhao, a professor at the Department of Political Science at Tunghai University in Taiwan, highlighted the significance of Xia Liyan’s visit, suggesting that it signifies continued interaction between the Kuomintang and Beijing. The timing of the visit also underscores the importance that Beijing places on the upcoming election.

Furthermore, analysts pointed out that the Kuomintang, under the leadership of Chairman Zhu Lilun, has maintained a policy of dialogue and defense in its cross-strait relations. This approach emphasizes the party’s ability to engage in cross-strait communication while showcasing its authority within the party to engage with Beijing.

The Kuomintang has confirmed Xia Liyan’s visit to mainland China, stating that it was at the invitation of Taiwanese businessmen and was intended to continue the results of previous visits. The party emphasized that Xia Liyan’s trip aimed to engage with the local Taiwanese business community, listen to their opinions, and contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait.

While the Kuomintang has denied reports of high-level meetings with mainland officials, the party’s proactive approach to cross-strait relations has become a focal point ahead of the presidential election. The Kuomintang has promised to reduce cross-strait tensions and restart contact and dialogue with Beijing if it emerges victorious in the election. The party has also pledged to strengthen Taiwan’s military defense while pursuing closer ties with mainland China.

As the election draws near, the developments surrounding Xia Liyan’s visit to mainland China have fueled intense debate and speculation about the future of Taiwan’s relations with the mainland. With only one month left before the 2024 presidential election, Xia Liyan’s trip has introduced a new dimension to an already heated and closely watched political landscape.

