Taiwan reports incursion of 33 fighters and 10 Chinese warships

The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan has detected this Saturday morning 33 fighters and ten warships of the Chinese Army in the vicinity of the island.

In addition, 12 of the planes have crossed the airspace, so the Taiwanese Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded with the deployment of aircraft, boats and land-based missile systems, as published by the Ministry of Defense on its Twitter account. .

The escalation of tensions in the region began with the trip to the island of the then president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in August of last year, and the situation has worsened after the visit of the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing Wen, to the North American country, where he met several US congressmen despite warnings from Beijing.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the territory under its sovereignty and its fundamental policy towards the island is peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” principle, although it does not rule out the use of force before “independence attempts”.

