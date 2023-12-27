Taiwanese businessmen and enterprises rush to aid the Jishishan earthquake-stricken area with a magnitude of 6.2. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: The close ties between compatriots cannot be stopped – China News Network video

Taiwanese Businessmen and Enterprises Rush to Aid Jishishan Earthquake-Stricken Area

In the wake of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Jishishan County in Gansu Province on December 18, Taiwanese businessmen and enterprises have mobilized to provide aid to the affected area. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council emphasized the close ties between compatriots in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, reported that various groups and individuals in Taiwan have expressed their condolences and actively provided assistance to the earthquake-stricken region. The National Federation of Taiwanese Enterprises and a number of Taiwanese associations, including Want Want Group, Shanghai Guanlong Valve, Foxconn, Baojian Group, Dongya Machinery, Minshi Group, and Baocheng Group, have all contributed to the relief efforts. As of December 26, the total donations from Taiwanese businessmen and enterprises exceeded 40 million yuan.

These contributions underscore the strong bond between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and demonstrate the unbreakable and unstoppable love between compatriots who come to each other’s aid in times of need. The Taiwan Affairs Office expressed gratitude to the individuals and organizations involved in the relief efforts.

The outpouring of support from Taiwanese businessmen and enterprises serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring unity and camaraderie between compatriots, transcending geographical boundaries in the face of adversity.

