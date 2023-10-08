Taiwanese Fruit Farmers Thrive in Xiamen: Cultivating Dragon Fruit for a Prosperous Career

Taiwanese fruit farmers in Xiamen are finding success in their dragon fruit cultivation, aiming for a “prosperous” career. Led by Taiwanese compatriot Zeng Junyi, the Dazhai Community in Xiang’an District has become the largest dragon fruit planting base in Xiamen, with thousands of acres dedicated to dragon fruit trees.

Zeng Junyi, originally from Changhua, Taiwan, saw the immense market potential in mainland China due to its large population of 1.4 billion people. In 2015, he decided to establish a dragon fruit planting base in Xiamen, using ten acres of land. When he first arrived, most of the dragon fruit in mainland China were white-heart variety, while Taiwan had already developed the red pitaya variety. Therefore, Zeng Junyi brought red pitaya seedlings from Taiwan to Fujian for cultivation.

However, Zeng Junyi soon realized that there were differences in soil conditions between Xiamen and Taiwan. To improve the soil quality, he shared his experience and technology with local farmers and introduced organic fertilizers from Taiwan. This collaboration resulted in the use of organic fertilizers by local farmers, ultimately improving the quality of the soil.

Zeng Junyi’s entrepreneurial spirit did not stop at improving the farm’s soil. He also worked towards enhancing the dragon fruit variety. Currently, the market price for dragon fruit is not high, around two or three yuan per pound. To increase profitability, Zeng Junyi developed a new variety called bird’s nest fruit, which is 20 to 30 times more valuable than the red-hearted dragon fruit. With this new variety, farmers can sell one fruit for thirty or forty yuan, and one pound for sixty or seventy yuan.

Through years of careful management, Zeng Junyi’s dragon fruit business has flourished. He not only achieved personal success but also contributed to the growth of the industry by establishing the Fumei Dazhai Pitaya Professional Cooperative, which attracted many farmers to join. Today, almost every household in Dazhai Community has joined the cooperative, and growers earn an average annual income of over 100,000 yuan.

Zeng Junyi has also witnessed the rapid development and tremendous changes in the mainland. He believes that the mainland offers many opportunities for Taiwanese entrepreneurs, with bigger markets and challenges. Looking ahead, Zeng Junyi plans to build a dragon fruit industry chain that integrates planting, deep processing of agricultural products, leisure tourism, and e-commerce, aiming to create greater social and economic benefits.

Zeng Junyi’s dragon fruit business has expanded beyond Xiamen, reaching provinces such as Gansu, Henan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong, and Hainan. He hopes that his dragon fruit cultivation can help local villagers become prosperous, improving their lives and increasing their income.

