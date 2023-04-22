Home » Taiwan’s Eight Banners Culture editor-in-chief Fu Cha lost contact in Shanghai and was suspected of being “secretly arrested” – BBC News 中文
Fu Cha (real name Li Yanhe), editor-in-chief of Taiwan’s “Eight Banners Culture” Publishing House, was suspected of being “secretly arrested” in Shanghai when he visited relatives in mainland China in March.

“Eight Banners Culture” has published many banned books in China. The outside world questioned whether it was liquidated by the Chinese government, and it was associated with the “Causeway Bay Bookstore Incident” in Hong Kong.

The news of Fucha’s disappearance was first disclosed on social media by his friend Bei Ling, a mainland Chinese writer living in the United States, on April 20. He called on the Shanghai police, including the national security system and the national security system, to release people, let Fucha go free and return to his home in Taiwan. The post has been deleted, and Belling explained that the family members wanted a low-key rescue.

Taiwan’s Premier Chen Chien-jen responded to the incident on April 21, stating that the Taiwan government will provide the necessary care and assistance to the family members. The day before, the Deputy Chairman of the MAC, Zhan Zhihong, revealed at a press conference that “people in Fucha are safe”, saying that the government has been paying attention to the development of the situation, but it must fully respect the opinions of the family members, and it is inconvenient to explain the details to the outside world.

