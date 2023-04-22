Taiwan’s Eight Banners Culture editor-in-chief Fu Cha lost contact in Shanghai and was suspected of being “secretly arrested” – BBC News 中文

April 21, 2023

Fu Cha (real name Li Yanhe), editor-in-chief of Taiwan’s “Eight Banners Culture” Publishing House, was suspected of being “secretly arrested” in Shanghai when he visited relatives in mainland China in March.

“Eight Banners Culture” has published many banned books in China. The outside world questioned whether it was liquidated by the Chinese government, and it was associated with the “Causeway Bay Bookstore Incident” in Hong Kong.

The news of Fucha’s disappearance was first disclosed on social media by his friend Bei Ling, a mainland Chinese writer living in the United States, on April 20. He called on the Shanghai police, including the national security system and the national security system, to release people, let Fucha go free and return to his home in Taiwan. The post has been deleted, and Belling explained that the family members wanted a low-key rescue.

Taiwan's Premier Chen Chien-jen responded to the incident on April 21, stating that the Taiwan government will provide the necessary care and assistance to the family members. The day before, the Deputy Chairman of the MAC, Zhan Zhihong, revealed at a press conference that "people in Fucha are safe", saying that the government has been paying attention to the development of the situation, but it must fully respect the opinions of the family members, and it is inconvenient to explain the details to the outside world.

“Causeway Bay Bookstore” replica?

image captiontext, Causeway Bay bookstore owner Lin Rongji has been exiled to Taiwan

Fu Chachang, a native of mainland China, lives in Taiwan and is a celebrity in the local publishing industry. In 2019, he was awarded the “Publishing Man of the Year” by Jinshitang Bookstore’s annual event.

The “Eight Banners Culture” founded by him has published many books on Chinese history and politics, some of which are considered banned in China, including “Selling China: An Analysis Report on CCP Official Corruption” by Chinese American Pei Minxin, “Red Infiltration” by He Qinglian, Japanese Scholar Xiong Cangjun’s “Xinjiang-Seventy Years Dominated by the CCP” and so on.

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, Fu Cha’s trip to the mainland included not only sweeping graves and visiting relatives, but also dealing with household registration issues. The official department in Shanghai responded that “we have not heard of such a thing so far.”

The report quoted Belling as saying that Fucha often returned to the mainland before the new crown epidemic. Recently, many Taiwanese friends advised him not to go to the mainland for the time being. This is why I underestimated the complexity of the current situation.

Belling pointed out that he hoped that the Taiwan government and even former President Ma Ying-jeou, who visited the mainland not long ago, would work hard to bring about Fucha's return to Taiwan.

This incident is reminiscent of the Causeway Bay bookstore case in 2015. The store is an independent bookstore in Hong Kong famous for selling politically banned books in China. At that time, the shareholders and employees of the bookstore, including Lu Bo, Gui Minhai, Li Bo, Lam Wing Kee, and Zhang Zhiping, suddenly lost contact. Some people were reported to have been arrested in Thailand and Hong Kong. kidnapped to mainland China. A few months later, they were arranged to “confess” on Chinese state media one after another.

Who is Fucha?

Fucha is a Manchu in China. He was born in Xiuyan Manchu Autonomous County, Anshan City, Liaoning Province in 1971. He left home in junior high school to study in Shenyang. He went to Shanghai to study in the 1990s. He obtained a Ph.D. in Literature from East China Normal University and worked as the vice president of Shanghai Literature and Art Publishing House. .

After he married his Taiwanese wife, he moved to Taiwan to settle down with relatives in 2009, joined the Reading Republic Publishing Group, and “internally started a business” to establish the Eight Banners Culture Publishing House. It is reported that Fucha obtained a Taiwan residence permit in 2013, but has not been naturalized, and currently still holds a mainland household registration.

The article "Contemporary Intellectuals Fu Cha" written by the author Fang Zi mentioned that Fu Cha met his current Taiwanese wife when he was studying for a doctoral degree in 1995. The two dated in 2001 and got married in 2005.

The article revealed that Fucha was a public official and a member of the Communist Party in Shanghai at the time. At first, his father-in-law could not accept that his son-in-law was a mainlander and opposed their marriage. He is an atypical member of the Communist Party, proudly saying that the Communist Party is now my son-in-law.”

The article pointed out that before Fucha worked in the Shanghai Literature and Art Publishing Group, the results belonged to the country and the party. Working in the publishing industry in Taiwan gave him a deep understanding of the existence of the market. In a free market environment, he needs to talk to many people, and he enjoys it very much. process.