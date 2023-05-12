Taiwan’s Hushenggong Glass Mazu Temple challenges the world’s best

The Glass Mazu Temple of Taiwan’s Hushenggong is challenging the world’s largest glass Mazu Temple. The whole temple is surrounded by glass walls, which reflect each other during the day, and the temple is naturally bright. Today, the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Glass Mazu Temple and the Mazu Christmas of Taiwan’s Guardian Palace and Mazu’s Christmas are held to continue the traditional people’s love and love, combine local characteristics, and give play to cultural and creative characteristics, inviting local gentlemen and the public to participate in the grand event.

The interior of the glass Mazu Temple of the Guardian Palace in Taiwan.

The glass Mazu Temple of the Guardian Palace in Taiwan, thanks to the selfless dedication of kind-hearted people from all walks of life, broke ground in 2007, built a fire seat in 2012, and opened to the public in 2013. Ten years have passed in the blink of an eye. In 2023, the special year, In addition to launching the cornucopia event on New Year’s Eve, today, the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the temple and Mazu’s Christmas, the Glass Temple also launched a special celebration of Christmas that combines tradition, ecology, cultural creativity, and art to promote the Qianqiu Christmas celebration.

Represents the three giant tortoises representing blessing, happiness and wealth.

On the day of Mazu’s Christmas, in addition to chanting scriptures and praying for blessings in accordance with the tradition, after holding a group of VIPs from all walks of life to celebrate her birthday, they continued to apply letter cups to pray for blessings, happiness, and wealth. Offerings are fine. In order to combine ecology, the temple and the Taiwan Glass Pavilion artist Kang Weiguang created 72 “Ruyi Safe Return” with green sea turtles as the main axis. They accept free prayers and bring them home to worship and admire in the hall of gods or living rooms. In addition, the temple also arranges Mazu’s first meal is to share the good faith from all walks of life. At the same time, the well-known Westport Orchestra in China is invited to undertake the music feast in the morning and afternoon, and at 3:00 p.m., we will also invite the Xuanmen Master Association Wuji Hunyuan Wenshuyuan to chant sutras pray.

Today, we will also arrange two rolling experiences of the “Cup of Compassion” which is not poured for thousands of years, and you can collect it freely. All the staff of the Glass Temple sincerely invite everyone to come to Lukang to have a different Matsu Christmas experience with differentiated activities.

