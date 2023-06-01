Taiwan’s obesity rate is 45% higher than Japan’s daily rate, and Taiwanese and Japanese reveal 3 major differences

According to the latest statistics from the National Health Administration, the adult obesity rate in Taiwan has climbed to 50.3%, which means that one out of two people is overweight, but the obesity rate in Japan is only 4%, with a difference of 45 percentage points. Taiwanese said that there are three main reasons why Japanese people lose weight, including walking a lot, eating only 7 minutes of three meals, and paying attention to appearance, etc. The post made netizens agree, saying, “Taiwanese people even want to eat at a distance of 50 meters. Riding a motorcycle, it’s no wonder you’re not fat.”

The original PO pointed out on the PTT gossip board the day before yesterday (May 30) that there are very few obese people in Japan. The Japanese would rather walk or ride a bicycle, but also save the fare of 1 to 2 stops.

Yuan PO said that there are much fewer diners in Japan than in Taiwan, and they eat less than Taiwanese. They are used to eating only 7 to 8 minutes full. For a Japanese girl he knows, almost three meals are eaten by rice balls. But he said that there are almost no vegetables in Japanese food, and the ramen is also oily, compared with Taiwan’s 3 dishes and 1 meal bento, which is more balanced.

In addition, Japanese people pay attention to appearance and grooming regardless of age, and they will try their best to maintain their figure. The original PO pointed out the biggest difference between Japanese and Taiwanese. Many Taiwanese don’t care about their body shape when they are over 40 years old. That is why there are more fat people in Taiwan than in Japan.

The post attracted netizens to respond, “Taiwanese people have to ride motorcycles even within 50 meters, it’s no wonder they are not fat”, “Japan’s take-out bento is really unhealthy, Taiwan is much better”, “Don’t talk about driving! Taiwan is You have to ride a motorcycle to the alley”, “Japanese people really walk a lot”, “calorie intake is also very important! It is more effective than your crazy exercise”.

(Yang Yating, China Times News Network)

