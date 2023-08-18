Taiwan’s Vice President, Lai Ching-te, recently concluded a sensitive transit trip to the United States, in which he stopped in San Francisco and cited reunification and independence confrontation. Lai Qingde’s interference with the US CCP military exercise has been deemed counterproductive by experts.

During his visit, Lai Ching-te also called San Francisco a beacon of peace on his return trip. This was seen as a significant statement regarding the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Taipei is scheduled to visit Shanghai at the end of the month to promote exchanges between the two cities. This visit is expected to further enhance cooperation and communication between Taipei and Shanghai.

In another development, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu met with the Belarusian President on Thursday, indicating China‘s continued efforts to strengthen its international relations.

However, tensions between China and the West continue to rise. The CCP has started a political war, and the West is considering the use of American-style unrestricted warfare to confront this challenge.

In response to these developments, Lai Qingde warned that China should not use long transit times in the United States as an excuse to attack and intimidate other countries.

Overall, these recent events highlight the complex dynamics in the region and the ongoing struggle for power and influence between China, Taiwan, and the Western countries.

