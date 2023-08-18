Home » Taiwan’s Vice President Concludes Sensitive Transit Trip to the U.S. Mayor of Taipei Visits Shanghai at the End of the Month to Promote Exchanges
News

Taiwan’s Vice President Concludes Sensitive Transit Trip to the U.S. Mayor of Taipei Visits Shanghai at the End of the Month to Promote Exchanges

by admin

Taiwan’s Vice President, Lai Ching-te, recently concluded a sensitive transit trip to the United States, in which he stopped in San Francisco and cited reunification and independence confrontation. Lai Qingde’s interference with the US CCP military exercise has been deemed counterproductive by experts.

During his visit, Lai Ching-te also called San Francisco a beacon of peace on his return trip. This was seen as a significant statement regarding the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Taipei is scheduled to visit Shanghai at the end of the month to promote exchanges between the two cities. This visit is expected to further enhance cooperation and communication between Taipei and Shanghai.

In another development, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu met with the Belarusian President on Thursday, indicating China‘s continued efforts to strengthen its international relations.

However, tensions between China and the West continue to rise. The CCP has started a political war, and the West is considering the use of American-style unrestricted warfare to confront this challenge.

In response to these developments, Lai Qingde warned that China should not use long transit times in the United States as an excuse to attack and intimidate other countries.

Overall, these recent events highlight the complex dynamics in the region and the ongoing struggle for power and influence between China, Taiwan, and the Western countries.

See also  Alias ​​'Jordán' was captured with narcotics and several stolen items in Altamira

You may also like

Dispute in the left – refugee activist Carola...

Mbuji Mayi: Gasoline is falling at the pump...

Belarus President Lukashenko Warns of Potential Use of...

Universidad Católica del Norte launches a new Data...

New Round of Heavy Rainfall Expected in Guangxi...

German commuter about working in Switzerland: “Don’t think...

State examination 2023: the publication of the results...

End of Summer Approaches: Chicago Beaches Set to...

The vainazo of Carlos Antonio Vélez to the...

The Increasing Trend of “Express Gift Delivery” and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy