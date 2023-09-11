Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum: A Platform for Global Collaboration in Green and Smart Energy

The 2023 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum in Sanjin, China, successfully concluded on September 8, showcasing the region’s commitment to green and low-carbon trends. The event drew nearly 5,800 guests from 40 countries who participated in various activities, including conferences, forums, and special events, to exchange ideas, explore cutting-edge issues, and promote pragmatic cooperation in the energy field.

During the forum, several cooperation agreements and memorandums were signed, including 8 sister-city memorandums and letters of intent, as well as the release of 19 major pieces of information, including the “2023 Digital Energy Development White Paper”. The provincial government also signed several strategies with central enterprises to promote cooperation projects in the region.

With a total of 52 key investment cooperation projects signed, amounting to 62.061 billion yuan, the forum had a significant impact on the energy sector. Attendees from various backgrounds used the platform to discuss and understand the new trends, ideas, and practices of the energy revolution, emphasizing the importance of low-carbon development and global cooperation.

The Taiyuan Forum, established in 2016, has grown into a high-end dialogue platform, results release platform, and international cooperation docking platform in the energy and low-carbon field with global influence. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s support and invitation to strengthen cooperation in the energy field, as well as Premier Li Qiang’s congratulatory letter to the forum, demonstrate the government’s commitment to green and low-carbon energy development and global energy security.

In his opening speech, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Lan Fo’an highlighted Shanxi’s efforts to implement President Xi Jinping’s new energy security strategy and Prime Minister Li Qiang’s requirements. The province aims to deepen the pilot comprehensive reform of the energy revolution, promote green transformation in the energy industry, and contribute to national energy security and global climate change response.

International political dignitaries also praised China‘s active role in addressing global climate change and expressed their willingness to promote improvements in the global energy governance system. At the summit forum, experts and representatives from various organizations delivered speeches, providing insights and suggestions for low-carbon energy development.

The forum’s fruitful results will serve as a foundation for Shanxi’s low-carbon development path with unique characteristics. China recognizes the importance of the energy revolution and green and low-carbon development for the future of humanity. The country has made significant progress in these areas, including the construction of the world‘s largest clean coal electricity supply system and leading installations of hydropower, wind power, and photovoltaic power generation.

As China continues to prioritize green and low-carbon initiatives, collaborative efforts like the Taiyuan Forum will play a vital role in achieving global climate goals and promoting sustainable energy practices.

