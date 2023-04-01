Farnesina –

The 19th edition of the Spain – Italy Dialogue Forum was held on 30 and 31 March 2022 in the Campidoglio, an event jointly organized by CEOE (Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales), SEEB (Societat Barcelonina d’Estudis Econòmics i Socials de Foment del Treball) and AREL (Research and Legislation Agency), and which since 1999 has brought together, alternately in Italy and Spain, leading figures from the political, academic, entrepreneurial, economic and communication worlds. The initiative, born from an intuition of Nino Andreatta and sponsored by the governments of both countries, aims to contribute in a qualified way to the deepening of bilateral relations at a political, economic and social level.

Also on this occasion the works were attended by high institutional officials: on the Italian side, the Vice-President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto, and the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. On the Spanish side, the Vice President of the Government Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, and the Minister of Defense Margarita Robles were present.

In his speech at the session “the common commitment of Italy and Spain for a more united Europe”, Deputy Prime Minister Tajani wanted to remark how “Spain and Italy have been the driving force behind the turnaround in European policy, in particular as regards the Next Generation EU and national recovery plans. Through the strengthening of these programs, accompanied by indispensable public-private partnerships, it will be possible to offer answers to the complexities created by the Covid-19”.

Tajani also observed that Italy and Spain – which together represent a fifth of European GDP and almost a quarter of the EU population – share convergent interests and positions on almost all European and international issues. “Ours is a relationship that is based on constant elements over time: the unique closeness between the two peoples; economic relations, particularly intense and fruitful; common belonging to the same European and Western system of values ​​based on the rule of law, respect for human rights and support for a rules-based multilateral order”.

Among the consequences of the Russian aggression, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, there was also the momentum towards the enlargement of the EU. “This crisis confirms to us that the geostrategic investment initiated with the enlargement to the Balkans remains crucial both for the EU and for those countries. In 2023, the challenge will be to maintain the pace that the region’s accession path took last year.”

Finally, Tajani expressed Italy’s support for the six-month Spanish presidency of the EU Council, which will kick off on 1 July: “I am convinced that together we will be able to achieve important goals on many fronts. We share positions on numerous dossiers – energy, relations with the southern neighbourhood, migration, European competitiveness and economic governance. An effort to renew the EU must be tackled with responsibility and courage. We are ready to commit ourselves together with Spain to this end”.