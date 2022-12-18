Listen to the audio version of the article

«L’export is life for Italy. It has a decisive role in reducing the debt, in making the country even more stable and credible, socially and economically. In this economic phase, internal consumption decreases, which is why companies can only compensate with external demand. This is why exports are a strategic mission for us in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs».

Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, with Il Sole 24 Ore outlines the guidelines of the government and the new “growth diplomacy” of the Farnesina, which has the powers and functions of supervision, guidance and monitoring on ICE-Agenzia and Simest .

«Increasing GDP means increasing tax revenues and decreasing debt, which is the real dead weight of the country. If an economy works, also thanks to its exports, wealth is generated which increases the social welfare of the country. To carry out distributive policies we must first generate wealth, we cannot “buy” wealth by making new debt. This is why exports must be a primary task of the state and therefore ours at the Farnesina».

2022 closes very well for Italian exports.

«In 2022, the exports of the Italian system will exceed 600 billion euros, well beyond the important milestone of 2021, even if partly determined by inflation. It is 30% of the country’s GDP. The Italian productive fabric has become very diversified, and today in exports, in addition to the traditional sectors of mechanics, fashion, high-end, increasingly solid realities are flanked: aerospace, pharmaceutical, bio-medical, precision mechanics».

The prospects for 2023 are for a slowdown.

“The Italian economy is strong. Out of 5 million companies, 140 thousand are exporters, we are leaders in many sensitive sectors. This is one of the main assets of Italy’s foreign policy, exports are a global game for us. There is no country in the world where we are not and which does not look for our products. This is our “oil”».