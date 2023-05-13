Home » Take advantage of the Unified Property Tax (IPU) discounts in Cali
Be very attentive in Cali to the multiple discounts for the Unified Property Tax (IPU) established by the Municipal Administration.

Under the premise of encouraging and promoting the payment of tax obligations, the Mayor’s Office of Cali offers citizens the reduction in the default interest rate for all district taxes, offered by Law 2277 of 2022.

It is important to note that the last extension of this year regarding these reliefs has already been made, so it is recommended to make the payment within the established dates since there will be no papayazos in this 2023.

In this way, it is an interesting opportunity for the people of Cali to take advantage of the default interest rate, which It is reduced to 50%, until June 30.

“We also invite property taxpayers to access the discounts that we have up to this date, 15% for those who pay in 2023 and are not owing previous validity. Here it must be clarified that if they are owing other terms and want to get a 15% discount, they can pay everything in full and this benefit will be granted; Those who only want to pay in 2023, and have debt from other periods, would be granted 10% for prompt payment, ”explained the deputy director of Taxes and Income Diego Fernando López Cardona.

