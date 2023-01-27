Every year, the Manager of Business Projects, an entity of Fundación Grupo Social, opens the Call for Companies +to identify microentrepreneurs who seek to strengthen their business and make it sustainable over time.

The Call for Companies + 2023 seeks to identify micro-enterprises in the agribusiness, food and tourism sectors who want to achieve greater productivity, efficiency and achieve their dreams and development through permanent support and financing.

To participate, Companies must have a minimum of 2 years of constitution, have sales between 250 and 3,000 million pesos per yearhave at least a team of 2 people exclusively dedicated to the business, among other requirements.

Taking into account the challenges and difficulties involved in building a company, and recognizing that they are a fundamental piece in the creation of employment and development of the country, this call will allow the postulates strengthen your business plan through virtual mentoring.

The companies selected after an investment analysis process will have permanent accompaniment through an expert team in strategic, commercial and financial issues and an investment between 50 and 500 million pesos (depending on your size and needs) via convertible credit.

Interested companies must operate in: Bogotá-Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Tolima, Antioquia, Huila, Eje Cafetero (Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda), Valle del Cauca and Santander and meet the following requirements:

Antiquity: minimum 2 years of constitution before a chamber of commerce.

Size: sales between 250 and 3,000 million pesos a year.

Sectors: agribusiness, food and tourism.

Team: Minimum 2 people dedicated exclusively to the business.

Stages of the call Companies + 2023

First stage: Applications from companies will be received until March 2, 2023 on the page www.empresasmas.com.co, a simple and easy process to carry out.

Second stage: Companies that meet the minimum requirements must present their business plan on the platform and will receive virtual mentoring to improve it.

Third stage: The ventures that continue in the process will be interviewed by the Fundación Grupo Social Project Manager team, where the selected ones will be selected. 25 will be chosen to continue the investment analysis process, where the investment needs and the value of the convertible credit are defined. It is expected to make 12 new investments in 2023.

Fourth stage: After approximately one year, the Manager can make the decision to convert the disbursed credit into shares, that is, to become a partner of the company, assuming the commitment to share the challenges that a society entails and becoming a long-term ally for the Growth of the company.

Magda Tamayo, Manager of the Business Project Manager, in front of the third edition of Companies +, commented: “From the Manager we have shown that there are more and more Colombians willing to create a company, but very few achieve profitability and sustainability over time. For this reason, we not only want businesses to access financingRather, work with them shoulder to shoulder with permanent support to take these initiatives to another level. We seek to be an ally that truly endorses the dreams of entrepreneurs and works to achieve them, as we are doing with 11 ventures.”

Companies + is an initiative led by the Project Manager, a Grupo Social Foundation company, in alliance with iNNpulsa Colombia and its CEmprende initiative; The Biz Nation, the Colombian Chamber of Tourism, Andi del Futuro, Comfenalco Antioquia and the Chambers of Commerce of Bogotá, Cali, Huila, Ibagué, Bucaramanga, Manizales, Duitama and Pereira. In its two previous versions, the Manager has received close to 265 applications and, on this occasion, it is expected to continue counting on the participation of businessmen, becoming a long-term ally and working shoulder to shoulder with companies to make them sustainable in over time, creating employment and contributing to the most needy sectors.

Interested parties must operate in Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Tolima, Antioquia, Huila, Eje Cafetero (Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda), Valle del Cauca and Santander, and They can easily register until March 2, 2023 at www.empresasmas.com.co.