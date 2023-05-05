Home » Take care of the heat wave, these are the recommendations
by admin
During the last days, Valledupar has been exposed to days of high temperatures, which can carry health risks; For this reason, the Local Health Secretariat asks the community to adopt preventive measures and recommends sun protection and special care for children, the elderly and pets.

These waves of heat can affect the health of citizens, so prolonged exposure to the sun should be avoided. The main recommendations are to protect yourself from direct sunlight and constantly hydrate.

Some people may suffer from heat stroke and heat stroke, which is a medical condition that occurs when body temperature rises above 39℃ or more and may be due to high environmental temperatures, which may end with some symptoms such as fainting , cramps or muscle weakness, vomiting or nausea, decreased performance, altered consciousness with loss of consciousness, and medical evaluation is necessary.

“In the visits that are made to the institutions, we have been told of an increase in care for hypertension and fainting, but they have not been formally notified,” said Holmer Jiménez Ditta, local health secretary.

That is why he makes some recommendations to avoid damage to health from solar radiation:

• Stay hydrated by drinking fluids, especially water.

• Use light clothing and footwear that allow perspiration, opting for light colors.

• Stay, as far as possible, in cool and well-ventilated places, walking in the shade and with an umbrella, hat or cap that protects from direct contact with the sun.

• Control direct exposure to sunlight, especially between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

• Apply sunscreen with a factor greater than or equal to 30, as many times as necessary.

• Avoid exercising outdoors in hot hours.

