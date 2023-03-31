The Ministry of Health issued a series of recommendations for the health sector, in response to the orange alert announced by the Ministry of Mines and Energy through the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management before the increased activity of the Nevado del Ruíz Volcano.

The Health portfolio made the pronouncement with the purpose of guaranteeing the fundamental right to health in the face of the possible consolidation of the risk in Tolima, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, Cundinamarca and other departments.

The following are some of the recommendations for the health sector in the territories of influence of the volcano:

Possible impact scenarios:

The ash and the fall of micro particulate material can affect the respiratory tract, for this reason we recommend the use of face masks.

In case of eye symptoms such as irritation, discomfort, tearing or others, we invite you to wash carefully with clean water.

If skin irritations occur, do not use medication and proceed to irrigate the affected surface with plenty of water.

There may be exacerbation of pre-existing lung diseases, avoid coming into contact with airborne particulate matter.

In the presence of pyroclastic flows, ballistic projectiles, shock waves, debris avalanches, volcanic gases and, to a lesser extent, lava flows, keep in mind that these are the risks that could generate the greatest number of injuries and mortality, for which The safety recommendations of the responsible authorities must be followed with the utmost attention.

The hospital infrastructure could be affected by an increase in the demand for services

Other considerations

Similarly, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection made other recommendations aimed at health authorities and health service providers in the interest of having sufficient preparation for any eventuality. 