Take into account the road closures for today in Neiva for the Vuelta al Sur

Today concludes in Neiva, the Vuelta al Sur cycling competition and for its last circuit some roads will be closed from 8:30 am

After three days of competition on the roads of Tolima and Huila, the Vuelta al Sur will conclude today in the capital of Huila.

The cycling race will begin at 8:30 a.m. starting at Carrera Cuarta in front of the Huila Governor’s Office and will go through several streets of the city, including Carrera Séptima and Avenida La Toma in a west-east direction, before resuming the race. Fourth and return to the starting point in front of the Government.

It is important that drivers pay attention to traffic signs and directions from police and traffic officers, as these roads will be closed during the event. In addition, pedestrians are advised to take extra precautions and avoid crossing streets where cyclists will pass.

It should be noted that this stage of the Vuelta al Sur has Felipe Morales from Huila as the leader of the U23 category, which will undoubtedly add excitement and enthusiasm to the event. The organizers of the race hope to count on the collaboration of all citizens to guarantee a safe and successful day for all involved.

Fourth Stage

Urban circuit by Neiva

Departure time: 8:30AM

Ladies Distance: 20 laps. 60 kilometers

Distance Men: 25 laps. 75 kilometers