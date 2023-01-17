□Song Qiaofeng

January 7th is the first day of the Spring Festival Transport in 2023; and January 8th is the first day of the new crown “Class B and B Tube”. The long-lost return home is destined to be a special, warm and unforgettable Spring Festival in 2023.

According to the data released by the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for the Spring Festival travel work, on the first day of the Spring Festival travel, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation sent a total of 34.736 million passengers, an increase of 38.9% over the same period last year. Behind the increasing numbers, there are figures who care about their loved ones, and they are also longing for returning home.

Under the new policy of epidemic prevention, although some cities still hope to “stable employment and stay in work”, their hometowns have already offered “olive branches” to wanderers from far away to go home for the New Year. When the initiative of “not returning home unless necessary” has become a stage of history, wanderers no longer have to lament that “the closer you are to the hometown, the more timid you are, and you dare not ask people who come.”

It’s not a matter of knowing the difficulties. The three-year epidemic has dissuaded many people from returning to their hometowns. Only a thin network cable connects the wanderers and their families. Fortunately, with the adjustment of the epidemic prevention policy, the sadness of holding on to the “mobile phone” and looking at each other with tears is finally a thing of the past. No amount of online chats can compare to the wanderer returning to his hometown, rubbing the shoulders and beating the back of his elderly parents, talking and laughing together and having a reunion dinner, so that the nerves of working outside can be rested. Only being “present” in person is the most practical sense of ritual during the Spring Festival.

It’s just that returning home is good in every way, but epidemic prevention is difficult for a while. This Spring Festival, the huge “return home tide” of people flow, while conveying joy, inevitably carries the risk of the spread of the epidemic. This is the first Spring Festival after the “Class B and B control” of the new crown. Many areas are still at the peak of infection, and the risk of infection on the way back home cannot be ignored. Therefore, relevant departments need to use comprehensive service guarantees to protect people’s desire to return home. . The most important thing is that the returnees themselves should pay attention to the whole process of protection, always wear masks, and prepare medicines; groups should try to gather as little as possible and eat less; if they are not “healthy”, try to postpone returning home. Back home, it is natural to get together and have fun, but we still have to keep an eye on epidemic prevention.

There are thousands of thoughts in my heart, and there are fireworks everywhere in the world. No reporting, no landing inspection, no quarantine, no checking of health codes…the journey back home is so smooth, each of us will flow into the sea of ​​people calmly and embark on the journey home. During the Spring Festival, the city lights are still on, and the countryside has more than enough celebrations. On the way home during the Spring Festival, people who have been away from their hometown for a long time, take more protection when traveling, and the epidemic is gone. I wish all wanderers a smooth journey during the Spring Festival, health, safety and happiness.