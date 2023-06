As of Thursday, June 1, until August 12, vehicular traffic on Bulevar Los Próceres will be intermittently restricted, due to renovation work, according to the Road Conservation Fund (FOVIAL). The works will be carried out with an investment of $2.36 million, and will last from 9 p.m. […]

