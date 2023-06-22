Home » Take precautions for high temperatures in Valledupar
News

Take precautions for high temperatures in Valledupar

by admin
Take precautions for high temperatures in Valledupar

In recent days, temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius have been recorded in the city under the shade. Therefore, the Local Secretary of Health recommends some preventive measures for citizens to preserve their health in the face of the heat wave.

It is important to avoid prolonged stays in open spaces from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm; drink plenty of water to stay hydrated; apply sunscreen and wear light-colored clothing and hats to prevent heat stroke.

This blow is a disorder produced by excess heat in the body; It is usually due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. The people most at risk are children, pregnant women and people over 65 years of age.

During this season, it is very important to be alert so as not to get sunstroke.

It should be noted that the symptoms of heat stroke are: Fever. Irritability. Headache. Nausea and/or vomiting. reddened skin Fast breathing. Dry mouth. Loss of consciousness.

WHAT TO DO BEFORE A HEAT STROKE?

Shower or use fresh water cloths. Stay in a ventilated place. Seek medical advice.

See also  ROUNDUP: Small jump or big throw? - Traffic light wants to clarify disputes

You may also like

Bankruptcy of the Osteria dei Poeti, four convictions...

Kennedy death anniversary: ​​there was a fake funeral...

A Palestinian was injured by the occupation bullets...

Captured man accused of committing several robberies in...

2023 Qu Yuan’s Hometown Dragon Boat Festival Poetry...

Ripple Gets Initial Approval To Provide Digital Asset...

Mrs. Kim Kun-hee attends a bicycle donation event...

Five injured leaves explosion in a commercial premises...

Aifi-PwC: retail targeted by finance. In 2022 ‘record’...

The Royal Guard sweeps the National Military Championship...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy