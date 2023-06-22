Take precautions for high temperatures in Valledupar

In recent days, temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius have been recorded in the city under the shade. Therefore, the Local Secretary of Health recommends some preventive measures for citizens to preserve their health in the face of the heat wave.

It is important to avoid prolonged stays in open spaces from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm; drink plenty of water to stay hydrated; apply sunscreen and wear light-colored clothing and hats to prevent heat stroke.

This blow is a disorder produced by excess heat in the body; It is usually due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. The people most at risk are children, pregnant women and people over 65 years of age.

During this season, it is very important to be alert so as not to get sunstroke.

It should be noted that the symptoms of heat stroke are: Fever. Irritability. Headache. Nausea and/or vomiting. reddened skin Fast breathing. Dry mouth. Loss of consciousness.

WHAT TO DO BEFORE A HEAT STROKE?

Shower or use fresh water cloths. Stay in a ventilated place. Seek medical advice.

