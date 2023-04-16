Take the lead in promoting Chinese-style modernization——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s return visit to Guangdong

In the land of southern Guangdong in April, the upsurge of high-quality development is surging, and there is a vibrant scene.

Marine fishery development, mangrove protection, infrastructure construction, rural revitalization, high-quality development of manufacturing… From April 10th to 13th, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected Guangdong and put forward new ideas on the pioneers, pioneers, and experimental areas of reform and opening up. Requirements, emphasizing that we will continue to be at the forefront of the country in comprehensively deepening reform, expanding high-level opening up, improving technological self-reliance, building a modern industrial system, and promoting coordinated development between urban and rural areas, and in promoting Chinese-style modernization.

Over the past few days, reporters from Xinhua News Agency followed the footsteps of General Secretary Xi Jinping all the way to return visits, and deeply felt that the cadres and masses in Guangdong were greatly encouraged. Everyone said that we must conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and strive to be at the forefront of promoting Chinese-style modernization.

【Ask for food from the ocean, insist on green development】

Located near the South Base of the Mariculture Seed Project of the National 863 Program Project on Donghai Island, Zhanjiang City, rows of neat circular cages are embedded in the blue waves, which is spectacular.

Mai Kangsen (second from left), Dean of the Fisheries College of Ocean University of China, introduced the relevant situation of seawater aquaculture seeds.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Guobao

On the morning of the 10th, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the base.

“What impresses me the most is that the general secretary is very concerned about and familiar with the marine and aquatic industries.” Said McConson, dean of the Fisheries College of Ocean University of China, “Behind the general secretary’s concern about fishery seeds is his concern for more than 1.4 billion people in China. We attach great importance to the safety of food supply. The general secretary said to establish a big food concept. I feel that there is great potential to ask for food from the ocean. We will continue to work hard to serve and build a diversified food supply system.”

Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve is the nature reserve with the largest mangrove area and the most concentrated distribution in my country. General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the mangrove area of ​​Jinniu Island, Huguang Town, Mazhang District, located in the east of the reserve, to inspect the growth of mangroves and the surrounding ecological environment.

This is the Mazhang Jinniu Island area of ​​Guangdong Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve (drone photo) taken on April 10.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ruiping

As a practitioner of mangrove protection, Zhang Wei, deputy director of Guangdong Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve Administration, is very proud. She said: “The general secretary said that this mangrove is a ‘national treasure’ and told us to protect it like protecting our eyes. We will manage the mangrove more scientifically and efficiently, and make our own contribution to the protection of the mangrove.”

Xu Xiaoxia, director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, said: “The general secretary made important instructions on strengthening the construction of marine ecological civilization, and I was particularly touched. Guangdong is vigorously developing marine ranches on the premise of keeping the ecological red line firmly. Next, we must resolutely implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instruction spirit, continue to protect the marine ecological environment, and contribute to the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.”

【Strengthen infrastructure construction and serve people’s livelihood concerns】

The Qiongzhou Strait is the throat for the construction and development of the Hainan Free Trade Port. Xuwen Port is the most important port for passenger and cargo transportation on the north shore of the Qiongzhou Strait, and it is also the “number one project” where Guangdong and Hainan meet each other.

Aerial photo of Xuwen Port. (Photo courtesy of Xu Wengang)

On the afternoon of April 10, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Xuwen Port.

“The general secretary learned about the details of the port, wharf, and shipping routes, and asked me how long the voyage was and how much traffic there was.” Zhang Jinhong, chairman of Zhanjiang Xuwen Port Co., Ltd., recalled.

“The general secretary asked us to do a good job in the big article of ‘golden waterway’ and the best channel for passenger and cargo transportation, and to build Xuwen Port into a modern comprehensive hub of water and land transportation connecting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port. This Let us feel the great responsibility and the glorious mission, and ensuring the smooth flow of the strategic channel of the Qiongzhou Strait will be our core work.” Zhang Jinhong said.

The Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around Beibu Gulf, which was included in the 55 major water conservancy projects accelerated by the State Council in 2022, is the cross-basin water diversion project with the longest water transmission line, the most complicated construction conditions and the highest total investment in the history of Guangdong Province , can systematically solve seasonal and regional water shortages in western Guangdong.

General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the Dashuiqiao Reservoir in Xuwen County, the junction station of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf to transport water to the south. Dashuiqiao Reservoir is the “big water tank” of Xuwen County, which is related to the water supply of more than 100,000 people in Xuwen County and surrounding towns, as well as the irrigation of nearly 50% of the villages and towns.

“The General Secretary requires that we optimize the allocation of water resources, accelerate the construction of water resource allocation projects in an all-round way, promote the solution to the problem of unbalanced regional development, and benefit the people as soon as possible.” Luo Hongxia, secretary of the Xuwen County Party Committee, said that we will keep in mind the General Secretary’s words in the future Entrusted, conscientiously implement the protection and utilization of water resources, rely on agricultural characteristic industries, upgrade the entire chain, promote “one village, one product, one town, one industry”, and fully promote rural revitalization.

【Develop characteristic industries and promote rural revitalization】

In April, the lychee plantation in Baiqiao Village, Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming City is full of spring. The lychee flowering period has just passed, and the small blue fruits are dotted on the branches, which is a good weather for the red lychee harvest.

The scenery of Baiqiao Village, Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming, Guangdong.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ruiping

General Secretary Xi Jinping came here for investigation and research on the 11th. Maoming is the hometown of lychee, and lychee planting has historical inheritance and cultural heritage.

“The general secretary is very amiable. He cares about the development of our lychee industry and the income of our people.” In the lychee plantation, He Xia, the first village secretary of Baiqiao village, said, “The general secretary has given us the ‘hometown of lychee’ We will follow the instructions of the general secretary to develop the litchi characteristic industry and characteristic cultural tourism better. At the same time, we will also make further efforts in improving planting, fresh-keeping, and processing technologies to provide villagers with more The vast market has made lychee truly a ‘rich fruit’ and a ‘happiness fruit’ for villagers.”

In recent years, Baiqiao Village has built a batch of warehousing and logistics cold chains, built the Baiqiao Agricultural Innovation Park, and developed fresh fruit processing, e-commerce, cultural tourism and other business formats throughout the village to promote villagers to increase their income and become rich.

“Everyone is very excited when the general secretary comes to our Baiqiao village. We must work hard as the general secretary said, and strive to make life better every year.” said He Jinming, a villager in Baiqiao village.

[Enhance independent innovation capabilities and accelerate the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement]

New energy vehicles are a strategic emerging industry in my country. On April 12, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to GAC Aian New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of GAC Group.

Recalling the communication with the general secretary, Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC Group, said: “The development of new energy vehicles is the only way for China to move from a big automobile country to a powerful automobile country. We are very excited about the high-quality development to realize the concern of changing lanes and overtaking.”

The intelligent driving remote cloud control laboratory (digital twin platform) of GAC Research Institute. (Photo provided by GAC Research Institute)

At the Guangzhou Automobile Research Institute, General Secretary Xi Jinping carefully inspected the intelligent network connection laboratory and model design laboratory.

“Breakthroughs in key core technologies of enterprises are a matter of great concern to General Secretary Xi Jinping.” Zeng Qinghong, chairman of GAC Group, said, “We must further enhance our independent innovation capabilities and strive to make greater progress in breakthroughs in key core technology problems. High-level science and technology will make contributions through self-reliance and self-improvement.”