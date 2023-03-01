Home News “Take this photo for a ride and keep smiling at life”: Diego Guauque shaved his head
The Seventh Day reporter said that he decided to shave his head after 15 days of chemotherapy.

On January 23, journalist Diego Guauque, a reporter for Séptimo Día, informed Colombia of his state of health after a doctor found a sarcoma in his stomach.

The sarcoma that affects Guauque’s health is called leiomyosarcoma: “malignant (cancerous) tumor of smooth muscle cells that arises anywhere in the body, but is more common in the uterus, abdomen, or pelvis.”

Battle

Since then, a battle began at the hands of his family and thousands of Colombians who daily express their support.

“Fifteen days after my first chemo my hair began to fall out. I easily noticed it in the shower and when doing my hair. From one moment to the next, I began to accumulate patches on my head that were impossible to hide,” said the reporter.

In his social networks, he told how the process was: “that is why today I decided to take the bull by the horns and change my look. “We are going to take more severe measures,” I told my hairdresser. He started with 2, however the patches… He tried with 1, continued with 0.5 but the white spots wouldn’t go away. Also, my hair remained brittle and weak at the slightest touch from the stylist. «He played with the sideboard, bro», he told me with resignation ”.

Finally, Guauque mentioned: “The positive thing is that it is one less problem, a liberation, because the daily hair loss was beginning to become a boring little problem. Tease this photo and continue to smile at life for the little things we have that we only appreciate when they’re gone.”

