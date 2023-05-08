Taken the man wanted for the violence against a 16-year-old girl in Latina – Lazio

news-txt”>

The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl last Wednesday in Latina who was inside a microcar near the train station with a friend was arrested. The thirty-one year old already known to the police for several precedents, had attacked the two very young people.

Dragos Daniel Marcu, was hiding in the Mistral, the abandoned factory in Pontenuovo, in the Sermoneta area, in the province of Latina. He was identified by the 16-year-old girl and the 18-year-old boy who was with her, through a mugshot: the latter would have found him last Wednesday, the day of the attack, intent on drugging himself with crack inside the abandoned site of the former sugar factory of via delle Industrie, now in a complete state of abandonment and decay, where the two had arrived by microcar, parking within the area of ​​over 10,000 square meters. The thirty-one year old, a familiar face in Latina Scalo and already known to the police for several precedents, according to the investigators, allegedly attacked the two very young people, punching the eighteen year old in the face, who remained unconscious, and forcing the sixteen year old to get on the microcar and then take it away.