Taking Confucianism as the root and following the Tao The Third Confucian Entrepreneurs Conference Yantai Key Industry Chain Cooperation Promotion Conference Held in Jinan

Jiaodong Online, March 28th (Correspondent Zheng Yi) On March 28th, during the third Confucian Merchants Conference, Yantai City held a key industrial chain cooperation promotion meeting in Jinan. Jiang Nan, President of the Union Association and Chairman of Sunfull Group, Zhan Jingtao, Vice President of Siemens (China) Co., Ltd., and Cao Xiaodong, Director of the Institute of Semiconductors, Chinese Academy of Sciences, delivered speeches respectively. City leaders Mou Shuqing, Han Yaodong, Zhang Zhixin and more than 150 well-known entrepreneurs and experts Scholars and heads of business associations attended the meeting.

In his speech, Zheng Deyan introduced Yantai’s natural environment connected to mountains and seas, its long-standing cultural heritage, its open and inclusive urban quality, its endowed natural resources and its industrial foundation with developed industries. He pointed out that this year Yantai will strive to become a trillion-dollar city with GDP, make every effort to build the “Tingziwan International Green and Low-carbon Open Cooperation Pioneer Zone”, open up a new space for “dual-carbon” development; make every effort to build a world-class green petrochemical city, and build a world-class High-end fine chemical and new material industry gathering area; make every effort to build an international life science city, promote the accelerated development of life science and health industry; make every effort to build a million-vehicle automobile industry city, and promote the transformation of traditional cars to high-end and new energy; make every effort to build China‘s overseas A famous city for engineering equipment, strive to build an international home port for offshore wind power in China and a global offshore engineering equipment manufacturing center; make every effort to build a modern international coastal city, so that more people “love Yantai and find it difficult to leave”. We sincerely invite Confucian businessmen and friends to join hands to promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Yantai, and create a better future together with high-quality development!

In this event, a total of 30 projects were signed together, with a total investment of 35.63 billion yuan and a contracted foreign investment of 173 million US dollars; 4 projects will be signed at the main venue of the Confucian Entrepreneurs Conference, with a total investment of 7.052 billion yuan and a contracted foreign investment of 50 million US dollars, involving petrochemicals And new chemical materials, clean energy, biomedicine, consumer electronics, high-end equipment and other industries.