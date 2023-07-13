Title: Qinghai Provincial Department of Science and Technology Implements Measures to Foster Scientific and Technological Innovation

Subtitle: Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements are key focuses of Qinghai’s scientific and technological efforts.

Date: March 13, 2023

Qinghai Province, China – The Qinghai Provincial Department of Science and Technology has announced multiple initiatives aimed at cultivating scientific and technological innovation within the province. With a strong emphasis on learning concepts, enhancing party spirit, prioritizing practical measures, and achieving new milestones, Qinghai is determined to advance its scientific and technological capabilities.

Under the guidance of the Communist Party of China, Qinghai is promoting a culture of continuous learning and knowledge exploration. The provincial government believes that by fostering intellectual development and encouraging scientific curiosity, it can fuel technological advancements and economic growth. The aim is to create an environment that enables researchers and innovators to thrive.

To achieve this, the Qinghai Provincial Department of Science and Technology has introduced various measures. One such initiative is the establishment of innovation-focused subjects in educational institutions across the province. By developing specialized programs and courses, Qinghai aims to provide students with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute to scientific progress.

Furthermore, the provincial government is actively encouraging party members to lead in scientific and technological fields. By strengthening party spirit and commitment to the principles of the Communist Party, Qinghai aims to foster a sense of collective responsibility and dedication to the advancement of science and technology at all levels.

Prioritizing practical measures is another crucial aspect of Qinghai’s scientific and technological endeavors. The province believes that emphasizing hands-on experience and real-world applications are vital for translating theoretical knowledge into tangible results. By supporting practical research projects and promoting collaboration between academia, industry, and government, Qinghai is ensuring that its scientific achievements have practical applications and contribute to societal development.

The efforts of Qinghai’s scientific and technological community have already borne fruit in multiple sectors. Notably, the Geological Exploration Department of the Third Nonferrous Geological Exploration Institute of Qinghai Province has made significant achievements through the implementation of party-building strategies. By integrating party ideals into their work, the department has harnessed the power of geology to drive economic growth and create new prospects.

With a clear focus on learning, party spirit, practice, and innovation, Qinghai Province is positioning itself as a hub of scientific and technological excellence. By nurturing talented individuals, encouraging party members to lead, implementing practical measures, and emphasizing collaboration, Qinghai aims to build a resilient and prosperous future driven by scientific and technological innovations.

As Qinghai makes commendable progress in its pursuit of scientific and technological advancement, the province is poised to become a shining example of how learning, party spirit, practice, and innovation can drive socio-economic growth and transform communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

