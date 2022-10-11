Original title: Taking multiple measures to fight the epidemic, PetroChina Inner Mongolia Sales Company demonstrates its responsibility as a central enterprise

From the day and night adherence to the oil supply guarantee, to the active actions of the people’s livelihood materials, from the mutual help of brother units, to the unrelenting efforts of party members and league members… In the face of the sudden epidemic that broke out on the eve of the National Day, PetroChina Inner Mongolia Sales Company made every effort to fight. Take up the responsibility of state-owned enterprises, coordinate the promotion of epidemic prevention and control and production and operation, take multiple measures to ensure the supply of living materials and oil products, and protect the life safety and health of employees. All cadres and employees fought the “epidemic” together, and contributed oil power to Inner Mongolia to win the epidemic prevention and control battle with loyalty and responsibility.

Plan ahead and highlight the word “early”

Arrange the deployment in advance to win the initiative for the big test of epidemic prevention and control. In late September, the company organized a video conference on safety production to analyze the current severe situation in safety and environmental protection and epidemic prevention and control, and to arrange key tasks. The “QHSE Risk Upgrade Management and Control Plan for Special Sensitive Periods such as National Day and the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” and the upgrade management list and prohibited items during the strict control period were issued, and October was positioned as the “upgrade strict control period”, and six key tasks of epidemic prevention and control were carried out. Upgrade management and control, and strictly control and prohibit three key issues.

Quick start, highlight a “fast” word

In the face of the severe and complicated epidemic, the company responded quickly. In accordance with the general requirements of “prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and ensure safety in development”, the Inner Mongolia Sales Company adhered to the concepts of “four completeness” and “prevention is better than disaster relief”, and compacted ” Quartet Responsibility”. Early warning information is issued. After learning about the epidemic situation in Hohhot City, a risk warning reminder was issued, requiring strict implementation of nucleic acid testing, isolation and other control measures in accordance with the requirements of the local government, and conscientious implementation of temperature measurement and code inspection, equipment disinfection, ventilation and disinfection, and employee Personal protection and other epidemic prevention and control measures have been upgraded to guide customers to “no contact” to refuel. Arrange for a meeting as soon as possible. Urgently convened the company’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work meeting to convey the spirit of the meeting of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group and the relevant requirements of the press conference on the new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work in Hohhot, and made research and deployment on the next step of epidemic prevention and control work. Start emergency preparedness immediately. After the emergency leading group meeting was held, the company and the second-level units stationed in the call all started the early warning procedures for emergencies, and all six special emergency working groups were in place to make various emergency preparations.

Fulfill the responsibility and highlight the word “guarantee”

The city is quiet, but the supply of social security services cannot be stopped. Bearing in mind the primary responsibility of ensuring supply, the company deploys in advance, coordinates transportation capacity, optimizes logistics, and ensures smooth operation of everything. Relying on the front command, leading cadres are stationed in the organs to ensure stability. The company’s main leaders and comrades from related business and technical support departments are stationed in the company 24 hours a day to implement closed-loop closed control management. Coordinate scheduling, grasp the overall situation, and solidly promote the implementation of key tasks to ensure that epidemic prevention and supply guarantee are “two correct.” Fighting the epidemic with one heart, brother units efficiently coordinate and ensure operation. With the strong support of the sales company and the East and Northwest companies, the company took advantage of integration, concentrated resources and delivered fast. During the National Day, a total of 129,000 tons of refined oil were supplied, 15,000 tons exceeding the planned schedule. Among them, the Babai oil depot was continuously organized and managed Eleven batches of 25,000 tons were exported, effectively ensuring sufficient reserves of refined oil resources in the capital region where the epidemic was most severely affected. A green channel for the transportation of refined oil products was opened, and 99,000 tons of road distribution was completed during the National Day, overcoming the pressure of the epidemic to ensure smooth transportation. Upgrade services, highlight key points and take multiple measures to ensure supply. Beginning on September 30, five measures, ten key points and seven requirements have been put forward for epidemic prevention and supply during the festival, to fully protect consumers. In response to the tightening of diesel resources, on the basis of ensuring that gas stations are not out of stock and ensuring that key customers such as epidemic prevention, autumn harvest, oil fields, electricity, and contract users use oil, we will increase the protection and maintenance of oil customers for people’s livelihood. We are ready to go all out online and offline to protect people’s livelihood. The company responded quickly in terms of commodity security and online marketing, and dispatched key personnel to raise livelihood materials such as grain, oil, milk, and drinking water through multiple channels to ensure commodity security; 68 “Kunlun Hospitality Meituan Daojia” online stores are “ready for battle”, living materials One-click direct access, the online business of Datai Gas Station of Hohhot Branch has exceeded 100 orders in a single day, and “contactless community delivery” has helped citizens to fight the epidemic at home.

Caring and caring, highlighting the word “warm”

The company insists on “protecting the life safety and physical and mental health of employees” as the starting point and end point of all work, ensuring that the front-line epidemic prevention materials and living materials are in place, and making every effort to ensure that the on-the-job employees have a worry-free life and physical and mental health. Warm-hearted care conveys positive anti-epidemic energy. Send condolence letters to front-line employees, offer online psychology series courses, establish a temporary subsidy and condolence mechanism for personnel in key anti-epidemic areas, and directly participate in and support and ensure front-line anti-epidemic management and logistics staff to provide living allowances and raise the standard of food allowances. Concentrate on showcasing the demeanor of Zhongyou people in the grasslands. Make full use of WeChat, Weibo, and micro-videos to widely publicize the anti-epidemic stories of the majority of cadres and employees in the whole system, publish a series of reports on “anti-epidemic and supply guarantees”, exchange work experience, publicize advanced models, resonate with all cadres and employees, and build morale , to make everyone more determined and confident to fight the epidemic and ensure supply. The party flag leads to stimulate enthusiasm for fighting the epidemic. Give full play to the fighting fortress role of the party branch and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members, organize party members to show their identities, stand on the front line, and work on the front line. Fly high.

The battle against the epidemic is difficult, but no one is a bystander. All cadres and employees of Inner Mongolia Sales, adhere to the bottom line of epidemic prevention and control, under the guidance of the party flag and the strong leadership of the company’s party committee, be brave retrogrades, and practice “green development, devoting energy, and increasing customer growth.” The pursuit of corporate value of empowering people’s happiness with new energy”. PetroChina, “Come on” for the victory of the war against the epidemic! (Contributed by PetroChina Inner Mongolia Sales Company)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: