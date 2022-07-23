Xinhua Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency reporters Li Heng and Dong Ruifeng

15,000 medical consortia have been established, the average price of selected drugs has been reduced by more than 50% in the 7 batches that have been carried out, and the proportion of residents’ personal health expenditure has dropped to 27.7%… Released at a press conference held by the National Health and Health Commission on the 22nd Data show that my country’s medical and health system reform has achieved remarkable results, effectively alleviating the “difficult and expensive medical treatment”, and the average life expectancy has increased from 74.4 years in 2012 to 78.2 years in 2021.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has adhered to the people-centered development philosophy, placed people’s health in a strategic position of priority development, and determined the Party’s health work policy in the new era. Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health and Health Commission, said that the past decade has been a decade in which my country has made outstanding achievements in health care and people’s sense of health gains has been continuously enhanced.

More than 90% of the common diseases and frequently-occurring diseases in the county are treated, effectively alleviating the “difficulty in seeing a doctor”

The proportion of grassroots medical and health institutions that meet the service capacity standards has reached 53%. A total of more than 2,600 community hospitals have been built across the country, and the rate of visits for common diseases and frequently-occurring diseases in the county exceeds 90%. The hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system is conducive to solving the problem of people seeking medical treatment. In recent years, my country has further promoted the construction of a hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system and made positive progress.

“Graded diagnosis and treatment is based on the priority of the disease and the difficulty of treatment. Different levels of medical and health institutions undertake the treatment of different diseases, so as to form a reasonable pattern of medical treatment and diagnosis and treatment.” Xu Shuqiang, director of the Department of System Reform of the National Health and Health Commission, introduced.

On May 21, 2021, in Chutilou Village, Jiantouji Town, Taierzhuang District, Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province, the medical team “Learning from the Party’s History and Huimin” provided medical and drug delivery services for the masses.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Xulei

Faced with the current problems of uneven distribution between urban and rural areas and regions in my country, Xu Shuqiang said that the next step will be to build a high-quality and efficient integrated medical and health service system, from continuing to promote the expansion, sinking and balanced distribution of high-quality medical resources, and strengthening urban and rural primary medical care. The bottom of the health service network, further exerting the positive role of informatization in hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, and improving and promoting the system and mechanism of hierarchical diagnosis and treatment have combined punches to promote the construction of a new pattern of orderly medical treatment and diagnosis and treatment.

The state organizes drug centralized procurement to reduce the average price by more than half to reduce the burden of “expensive medical treatment”

Solving the problem of expensive medical treatment for the masses has always been an important goal of deepening medical reform.

“From the perspective of reform results, centralized procurement has effectively promoted the return of the prices of drugs and consumables to a reasonable level.” Li Shuchun, deputy director of the Pharmaceutical Management Department of the National Medical Insurance Administration, introduced that the state organized centralized drug procurement to reduce prices by more than 50% on average, cardiac stents, artificial joints The average price of centralized procurement is reduced by more than 80%, and the accumulated cost savings is about 300 billion yuan, which provides a good ecological environment for the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry.

Whether it passes the consistency evaluation of generic drugs is one of the important indicators for the country to purchase drugs in a centralized manner. Yuan Lin, director of the Drug Supervision Department of the State Food and Drug Administration, introduced that the quality and efficacy consistency evaluation of generic drugs is progressing steadily, and the quality of listed generic drugs has been continuously improved to better meet the needs of the public for medication.

Medicines are directly related to people’s health. Improve the drug review and approval system; include urgently needed clinically needed drugs, pediatric drugs, and drugs for rare diseases that are clearly listed in relevant laws into the scope of accelerated listing registration; promote the inheritance, innovation and development of traditional Chinese medicine; further promote the reform of the review and approval system for medical devices ;Optimize the work related to the review and approval of cosmetics…

Du Liqun (left), member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, learns about rare disease drugs and their prices at the Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (photo taken on February 16, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Bo’an

Yuan Lin said that the State Drug Administration continued to promote the reform of the review and approval system for drugs and medical devices to better meet the needs of the public for medication and effectively ensure the safety of public medication.

Continuing to improve the efficiency of the medical and health system around “serious illness without province”

Comprehensively promote the comprehensive reform of public hospitals, establish and improve the modern hospital management system; standardize the “Internet + medical” service model; in 2020, the outpatient appointment rate of tertiary public hospitals will reach 56.6%, the level of rational drug use has been steadily improved, and outpatient prescriptions for essential drugs account for 56.6% of the total. Year-on-year improvement… The efficiency of my country’s medical and health system continues to improve.

In order to meet the growing demand for medical and health services of the masses, during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, how will my country promote the high-quality development of public hospitals?

Sun Zhicheng, deputy director of the Social Affairs Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, introduced that the National Development and Reform Commission will give full play to the investment support and leading role within the central budget, focusing on supporting the construction of national medical centers, national regional medical centers, and provincial-level regional medical centers, and promoting national and regional medical centers. Provincial high-quality medical resources will expand and sink to better meet the needs of the masses to enjoy high-level medical services nearby.

In terms of the construction of national medical centers, a number of comprehensive, specialized and traditional Chinese medicine national medical centers will be built by relying on hospitals with outstanding medical level, strong influence and high enthusiasm, focusing on the overall and long-term issues related to people’s health. Accelerate the transformation of clinical scientific research results, and promote the solution of “stuck neck” problems in a number of fields such as drugs, medical equipment, and vaccines.

In terms of the construction of national regional medical centers, the pilot project and orderly expansion of the construction of national regional medical centers will be solidly promoted around the goal of “no province for serious illnesses”. Up to now, 20 provinces and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps have joined the national regional medical center construction scope.

In terms of the expansion and sinking of high-quality medical resources in the province, the province will make overall planning nationwide, focus on key diseases and specialties, and select and build about 120 provincial-level regional medical centers.

Improve the ability of disease prevention and control to “focus on people’s health“

At present, the new crown pneumonia epidemic is still circulating around the world, and the virus is still mutating. The new crown pneumonia epidemic has made the public more aware of the importance of disease prevention and control.

On July 16, 2022, in the Heping Community of Bengshan District, Bengbu City, Anhui Province, staff registered nucleic acid sampling information for residents.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Mu

“While doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, doing a good job in the reform of the disease prevention and control system is an important measure to improve my country’s public health emergency prevention and control capabilities.” Xu Shuqiang said that in addition to infectious diseases, hypertension, diabetes, chronic disease, and chronic diseases affect the health of Chinese residents. The prevention and control of major chronic diseases such as lung and cancer are equally important.

In recent years, my country has continuously strengthened the early screening of chronic diseases, strengthened diagnosis and treatment support services and other measures, and achieved initial results.

According to reports, in the next step, my country will continue to promote and improve the early screening mechanism for chronic diseases, improve appropriate technologies and service models for health management, and continue to improve the ability to prevent and control chronic diseases.

