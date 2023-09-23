Taking over the territory of the southwest to protect the population is a presidential order – news

The Public Force will not leave Cauca and will reinforce its presence in Nariño, Putumayo and Catatumbo, Minister Velásquez assures.

For some time now, Cauca and, in general, the Colombian southwest, have been crying out for security in their regions in which violence, extortion, and murders increase every day, without the State assuming its constitutional and legal duty to defend the population. and their territories.

Yesterday we published on this portal about the order given by President Petro, to reinforce the military and police presence in Cauca; Today the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, said that the Public Force has the presidential order to take over all the territories affected by the violent actions of the self-proclaimed ‘Central General Staff’ and other illegal armed groups that operate in the department of Cauca and the southwest. from the country.

The minister’s statement comes after the security meeting held on Thursday, September 21 at the Casa de Nariño, convened by President Gustavo Petro, with the military leadership.

The presidential order is to take over the territory. “We respond to terrorism with the legitimate action of the State in defense of its citizens, in defense of its population,” he stated.

Precisely, that is what the population of Cauca, subject to the yoke of the violent, of drug trafficking, expects from the Government.

In recent days, the official noted, while the EMC signed a commitment with the Government to agree on a ceasefire, some of its illegal structures such as the ‘Jaime Martínez’, ‘Carlos Patiño’, ‘Rafael Aguilera’ and the ‘Dagoberto’ Ramos’ carried out several terrorist actions against the Public Force and the civilian population.

“It seems that there is no central command to which all structures in the country actually obey or abide by instructions,” he said.

Among these actions are the attack against the Timba Police substation, Buenos Aires district, Cauca; the harassment against the Public Force in the Sabaneta village, rural area of ​​Guachené, northern Cauca, where a 14-year-old girl died due to crossfire.

In addition, the power substation of the El Mango township was dynamited, which took out of circuit at least 200 transformers that supply electricity to a good part of Cauca and Nariño.

In total, there are nine municipalities of the two Departments that complete ten days without the service: Francisco Pizarro, La Tola, El Charco, Iscuandé and Olaya Herrera, in Nariño; and Guapi, Timbiquí and López de Micay, in addition to the El Plateado district, in Cauca.

These actions, Velázquez pointed out, correspond to a retaliation by the dissidents of the former FARC – today EMC -, due to the blows that the Public Force has given them.

“They act in this way, with the intention of imposing a ceasefire, precisely, to consolidate the control that the Army has been carrying out with greater intensity and greater territorial extension every day with the support of the Aerospace Force.”

The presidential order to militarily take over the department of Cauca will be extended to other regions such as Nariño, Putumayo and the region of El Catatumbo, in Norte de Santander, he said.

In recent weeks, the Public Force regained control of the Micay canyon, a strategic corridor for the interests of groups dedicated to drug trafficking, due to its access to the sea.

In that Micay corridor, according to the authorities, 75% of the 25 thousand hectares planted with coca leaves in the department of Cauca are concentrated.

