Taking responsibility in the Chinese-style modernization drive——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the group talk with members of the new leadership team of the League Central Committee encouraged the majority of young people to continue to struggle and pursue their dreams

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 27th Topic: Taking responsibility in the Chinese-style modernization drive——General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the group talk with members of the new leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League encouraged the majority of young people to continue to struggle and pursue their dreams

Xinhua News Agency reporter

“It is hoped that the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League will thoroughly implement the requirements of the Party Central Committee, earnestly shoulder the missions and tasks entrusted by the Party in the new era and new journey, inherit and carry forward the fine traditions, persist in reform and innovation, and better unite the younger generation around the Party, so as to promote the construction of a strong country and the nation. Fuxing Weiye continues to struggle.”

On June 26, the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the members of the new leading group of the League Central Committee pointed out the theme and direction of the Chinese youth movement and youth work in the new era, and strengthened the confidence of the majority of League cadres to do a good job in youth work The determination has inspired the will and fighting spirit of the young members of the League to fight unremittingly for the national rejuvenation.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s full affirmation of youth work in the new era has made the majority of young people feel proud.

Wang Xuekun, director of the China Youth Research Center, said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the party’s youth work has made great achievements and undergone profound changes. A series of top-level designs and reform deployments by the Party Central Committee have significantly enhanced the cohesion and combat effectiveness of the League organization, and the young people’s struggle and spirit have taken on a new look.

Wang Rui, Secretary of the Youth League Committee of Tsinghua University, organized the Youth League cadres of the school to study the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping seriously.

“The general secretary has requested that efforts should be made to strengthen the political leadership of young people, and college league organizations should put this task first.” Wang Rui said that we will guide young people to learn and understand Through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, arm the mind with the party’s innovative theory, guide practice, and keep the direction of youth firmly.

Zhao Jianming, a student of the Central University of Finance and Economics, said that it is necessary to carefully read the original works, learn the original texts, understand the principles, work hard on the unity of knowledge and action, and apply what you have learned. Truth bursts out with more powerful might in the struggle of youth.

The flag guides the direction, and the belief gathers strength.

“Fiery youth requires firm ideals and beliefs.” Hou Guisong, secretary of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League, said that it is necessary to make full use of the advantages of Hebei’s rich red resources and profound red background, strengthen the ideals and beliefs education for the majority of young people, and talk about red to young people. Stories, building a strong red education position, constantly consolidating the ideological foundation of young people who will unswervingly listen to and follow the party, and gather young people under the banner of the party’s ideals and beliefs.

The theme of the party’s struggle is the direction of action of the regiment. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the Communist Youth League, as the party’s assistant and reserve army, must closely focus on the party’s 20th National Congress to determine the party’s central task in the new era and new journey to carry out work, keep track of the direction, and work hard.

“For more than 100 years, the Communist Youth League has always practiced its original mission of ‘unswervingly following the party and striving for the party and the people’, and has continuously consolidated the foundation for the development of the youth movement.” Liao Chuanjin, secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League, said, “New era and new journey , The Communist Youth League must inherit and carry forward the fine traditions, closely focus on the party’s central task determined by the party’s 20th National Congress, unite, organize and mobilize the youth as broadly as possible, and gather the majestic youth power to realize national rejuvenation.”

From the front line of scientific research to the fields, across the river, in all walks of life, the Communist Youth League is organizing young people to actively participate in the fervent practice of Chinese-style modernization.

“The important speech of the general secretary emphasized the need to strive to be the vanguard and new force in the fields of scientific and technological innovation, which inspired me to shoulder heavy responsibilities and face up to difficulties.” Liu Qi, a young teacher at the University of Science and Technology of China, said that he will closely focus on the central task of the party In order to meet the major needs of the national economy and the people’s livelihood, we have the courage to challenge key core technologies, cultivate more young scientific and technological talents, and consciously take on the mission of strengthening the country with a youthful struggle.

Han Jiawei, Secretary of the Youth League Committee of Cuijiaqiao Town, Anyang County, Anyang City, Henan Province, has a deeper understanding of the need to comprehensively promote rural revitalization to promote Chinese-style modernization. He said that he will keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, continue to take root in the frontline of the countryside, give full play to the advantages of the league organization, do a good job in serving the employment and entrepreneurship of rural youth, caring for left-behind children in rural areas, and unite and lead the youth of the town to play a role in the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization.

Fang Chuihong, a young volunteer from Fujian, was deeply inspired by the general secretary’s emphasis on “actively participating in Chinese-style modernization”. Today, he and more and more young people are participating in ecological and environmental protection actions such as protecting the mother river and sorting garbage. Fang Chuihong said: “Based on the actual situation of the post, we will thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, promote green development, and tell the Chinese story of ecological civilization construction.”

Ruan Hailiang, a national youth post model from Shaoxing, Zhejiang, and a “post-90s” courier brother, carefully studied the important speech of the general secretary during the work break. He said: “I want to pass on the general secretary’s entrustment to more young people in the express delivery industry, and work with them to continue to be hardworking ‘little bees’ serving the people.”

For the Communist Youth League, what kind of youth organization to build and how to build a youth organization are fundamentally important issues.

Learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s requirements to “adhere to problem orientation, dare to look inward, advance the reform of the regiment in depth, and comprehensively and strictly manage the regiment”, Yin Jianyu, deputy secretary of the Zhongxiang Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League in Hubei Province, clarified the direction and focus of future work.

Yin Jianyu said that in accordance with the requirements of the general secretary, we will continue to deepen the work pattern of strictly grasping political construction, group organization construction, and group cadre team management, so as to take the development path of socialist groups with Chinese characteristics with a more high-spirited spirit.

Only by strengthening the grassroots organization construction of the regiment can the service efficiency of the regiment be improved.

Ma Yiwen, Secretary of the Youth League Committee of Maguan Town, Zhangjiachuan Hui Autonomous County, Tianshui City, Gansu Province, and his colleagues learned the important speech of the General Secretary through the Internet for the first time, and had a heated discussion.

“The general secretary emphasized that we must adhere to the clear direction of strengthening the grassroots, so that our grassroots league cadres are encouraged.” Ma Yiwen said that in the future, we will often carry out visits to villages and households, close the relationship between cadres and the masses, and focus on grassroots governance and rural revitalization Let the work of the group organization cover all aspects such as conflict resolution, living environment improvement, and industrial development.

After studying the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping, Li Xue, a cadre of the Ningji Garden Community League in Qiaobei Street, Ninghe District, Tianjin, was deeply touched by “winning the trust of the party, the respect of the society, and the reputation of the youth with solid performance”.

In recent years, under the organization of the community branch, the youth volunteer team has become an active force in the community. Through organizing voluntary services, it not only cultivates the dedication and social responsibility of the youth, but also strengthens the youth’s sense of belonging to the Communist Youth League .

“When dealing with young members of the league, you can always find that they have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can endure hardships, and are willing to fight. This also infects our league cadres to cherish the precious opportunity to do youth work, do their job well without distraction, and join hands with the majority of young people. Forge ahead on a new journey.” Li Xue said.

“Young people have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can bear hardships, and are willing to struggle, so that Chinese youth will have strength, and the development of the party and the country will be full of hope.” The earnest entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping made Liao Yuan, a subway maintenance worker in Foshan City, Guangdong Province Believe that ordinary positions can also create extraordinary.” He said that he will work with the majority of young people to strive to be practitioners of innovation and creation, builders of revitalization and development, and promote Chinese-style modernization with the power of youth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

