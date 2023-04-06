Romantic cherry blossoms, Fumi Crane Castle. The Ninth China (Hebi) Cherry Blossom Culture Festival uses the festival as a medium, sets up a stage for culture, and plays a role in consumption, which has stimulated new consumption hotspots and activated new momentum for the development of the service industry. Tourists from all over the world come to Hebi to enjoy the cherry blossoms, which not only boosts the popularity of the cherry blossom economy in Hebi City, but also makes the fireworks in the market continue to rise and stimulates consumption.

Tourists from all directions come to Crane for food, accommodation, shopping, entertainment and shopping

On the opening day of the Cherry Blossom Culture Festival on April 2, Huaxia South Road was full of tourists. Tourists from all over the province came to Crane for food, accommodation, shopping, entertainment and shopping.

“These small items are very creative. I bought some and I plan to send them back to relatives and friends.” Zhang Min, a tourist from Heze, Shandong Province, gained a lot from a stroll on Huaxia South Road, the “most beautiful cherry blossom avenue”.

Wang Xiaopeng, a tourist from Handan, Hebei, said that he had long heard that Hebi is a city with profound historical and cultural heritage. It was a worthwhile trip.”

“Seeing the cherry blossoms is not enough. I have booked a hotel and plan to stay for a few days, and then visit Qihe, Sangyuan Town, Longgang Cultural Town and other scenic spots. I am going to have a one-stop in-depth understanding of Hebi.” Tourist from Xinyang Xu Aihua said.

There are still many foreign tourists like Zhang Min, Wang Xiaopeng and Xu Aihua. The rainy weather after the opening ceremony did not stop the enthusiasm of tourists for cherry blossom viewing. The spring rain added a unique beauty to the “Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Avenue”. Few tourists came to check in one after another.

According to statistics, since the opening of the Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival, Hebi City has received nearly 6 million tourists. Among them, the A-level scenic spot in Qibin District alone received more than 70,000 tourists, an increase of 32% over the same period last month.

More than 100 kinds of cultural and creative products are sought after

“This book lamp is so creative. Once you open it, the poetic and picturesque images will appear on the paper. Children will definitely like it.” “This cherry blossom agate is really beautiful, with a beautiful appearance and profound meaning. I have to buy one for my girlfriend.” On the afternoon of the opening ceremony, at the “Zhulang Market” in New Century Square, Qibin District, 14 stalls were surrounded by bustling crowds. More than 100 kinds of cultural and creative products attracted tourists so much that they bought them one after another.

At the booth of the “Stone Blossoms” studio, cultural and creative products such as cherry blossom handbags, bracelets, and mobile phone chains are popular among tourists, and the sales are hot. “These are all handmade by me and my students, and each piece is unique. Yes.” Hao Junmei, the person in charge of the booth and a teacher at Hebi Vocational and Technical College, told the reporter, “Our cultural and creative products are so popular that the sales reached nearly 30,000 yuan in less than a day.”

In addition, in Sakura Avenue, Sakura Commercial Street, etc., there are cherry blossom silk-wrapped duck egg gift boxes, cherry blossom bookmarks, cherry blossom ice cream, cherry blossom lollipops, cherry blossom umbrellas, cherry blossom chocolates, etc. Various cultures that incorporate elements of cherry blossoms, intangible cultural heritage, marriage and love, etc. Innovative products meet the various needs of tourists and stimulate their enthusiasm for consumption.

According to statistics, in just three days from April 2nd to 5th, the sales of Wenchuang Bazaar reached more than 500,000 yuan.

Surrounding dining and accommodation establishments have seen a surge in passenger flow

Since April 2, the restaurants around the “Sakura Avenue” have enjoyed a booming business every day, with high passenger flow. During peak dining hours, there has been a long queue, and customers come again before leaving.

On the day of the opening ceremony of the Cherry Blossom Festival, a steamed stuffed bun shop located in Bauhinia Lane, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, was full of people and guests. Serving side dishes and stir-fried dishes, the person in charge of the store told the reporter that the number of customers that day exceeded 1,000, and most of them were foreign tourists with accents. “Today’s daily income is quite considerable.”

In many commercial streets and large supermarkets in Hebi City, there are even more people crowded. In front of various food stalls and specialty stores, tourists are constantly scanning QR codes to pay, and shopkeepers are busy making delicious food. Especially in the “Sakura Lane” commercial street, a total of 19 large, medium and small outdoor stalls have been newly added to provide tourists with cold drinks, desserts, snacks and other commodities. Since the opening of the Cherry Blossom Festival, all of them have made a lot of money. “On average, 200 cups of drinks can be sold a day.” The owner of a small cold drink shop told reporters.

“One week before the opening of the Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival, our online booking business has fully booked all the rooms, and our orders have continued until late April.” The person in charge of the front desk of a hotel on Huaxia South Road told reporters.

In recent days, the occupancy rate of large and medium-sized hotels in Qibin District has reached over 95%.

In addition, consumption in transportation, entertainment, culture and other fields has also increased significantly. The Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival has become an important carrier for Hebi City to promote the integrated development of “culture + tourism + economy”, continuously promote the recovery of consumption and stimulate the vitality of the city. The best cherry blossom viewing period and the series of activities of the Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival will continue until the end of April. Visitors are welcome to enjoy the cherry blossoms at any time.