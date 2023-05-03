Talentos Santa Rosa, undefeated in the U-15 National Tournament

The team has won all four games it has played in this outstanding tournament
Julian Andres Santa
Talentos Santa Rosa carries out a perfect campaign in the Under-15 National Tournament, where it has won all four matches played and clubs that stand out for an important soccer process such as the Football Center of Armenia, Cuparma FC of Pereira, Boca Juniors of Pereira and Mac Calarca.
Javier Fernández, president of the Araucarias representative, stated: “We have added 12 points, we are undefeated and with a goalscoring quota of more than 20 goals, with players at the top of the scoring table such as Yersson Ruiz and Miguel Ángel Marulanda. We are working with a coaching staff made up of Professor Andrés Holguin and Professor Jaír Lenis, great professionals who have been able to get the best out of the group”.
LEAVING HIGH YOUR MUNICIPALITY
“Most of the players come from being champions of the 2007 Telecafé Cup and the 2008 Coffee Cup at the end of last year. The objective of this great group is to be able to get players to Colombian Professional Soccer and why not, abroad. We feel very proud to be able to leave the name of Santa Rosa very high”, pointed out Javier Fernández, president of Talentos Santa Rosa”.
The next date will be this Sunday, May 7 at 2 pm at the Santa Rosa Tourist Center in front of the Ariza Candela de Cartago.
player list
Juan Felipe Cardona
Sergio LizarazoAlejandro Gomez Steven Salazar samuel jaramillo matthew serna Eric Silva Juan Jose Montoya Yersson Ruiz Tomas Fernandez Miguel Angel Marulanda Angel Londono James Soto Juan Esteban Silva Yorman Gonzales Tomas Montoya
Christopher RamirezMichael Lopez
Santiago CruzLuciano Valencia
nicholas orozcoJuan Felipe Toro
technical body
Andres Holguin
Jair Lenis CardozoJose Moreno
Alberto Londono
Delegate: Olga Inés Soto
Javier Fernandez: President
Teams group 5
Socrates Valencia FC
Santa Rosa Talents
Atletico Manizales B
Once Caldas Minor Divisions
River Manizales F.C.
Alliance FC
Envigado Quindio B
Mag Calarca
Ariza Candela
Cuparma F.C.
Football Center de Armenia
Atlético Boca Juniors