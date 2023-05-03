Talentos Santa Rosa, undefeated in the U-15 National Tournament

The team has won all four games it has played in this outstanding tournament

Julian Andres Santa

Talentos Santa Rosa carries out a perfect campaign in the Under-15 National Tournament, where it has won all four matches played and clubs that stand out for an important soccer process such as the Football Center of Armenia, Cuparma FC of Pereira, Boca Juniors of Pereira and Mac Calarca.

Javier Fernández, president of the Araucarias representative, stated: “We have added 12 points, we are undefeated and with a goalscoring quota of more than 20 goals, with players at the top of the scoring table such as Yersson Ruiz and Miguel Ángel Marulanda. We are working with a coaching staff made up of Professor Andrés Holguin and Professor Jaír Lenis, great professionals who have been able to get the best out of the group”.

LEAVING HIGH YOUR MUNICIPALITY

“Most of the players come from being champions of the 2007 Telecafé Cup and the 2008 Coffee Cup at the end of last year. The objective of this great group is to be able to get players to Colombian Professional Soccer and why not, abroad. We feel very proud to be able to leave the name of Santa Rosa very high”, pointed out Javier Fernández, president of Talentos Santa Rosa”.

The next date will be this Sunday, May 7 at 2 pm at the Santa Rosa Tourist Center in front of the Ariza Candela de Cartago.

player list

Juan Felipe Cardona

Sergio Lizarazo

Alejandro Gomez

Steven Salazar

samuel jaramillo

matthew serna

Eric Silva

Juan Jose Montoya

Yersson Ruiz

Tomas Fernandez

Miguel Angel Marulanda

Angel Londono

James Soto

Juan Esteban Silva

Yorman Gonzales

Tomas Montoya

Christopher Ramirez

Michael Lopez

Santiago Cruz

Luciano Valencia

nicholas orozco

Juan Felipe Toro

technical body

Andres Holguin

Jair Lenis Cardozo

Jose Moreno

Alberto Londono

Delegate: Olga Inés Soto

Javier Fernandez: President

Teams group 5

Socrates Valencia FC

Santa Rosa Talents

Atletico Manizales B

Once Caldas Minor Divisions

River Manizales F.C.

Alliance FC

Envigado Quindio B

Mag Calarca

Ariza Candela

Cuparma F.C.

Football Center de Armenia

Atlético Boca Juniors