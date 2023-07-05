Home » Taliban order to close beauty salons in Afghanistan
News

Taliban order to close beauty salons in Afghanistan

Taliban order to close beauty salons in Afghanistan

The Taliban* government of Afghanistan has made the decision to close beauty salons in the country within a month, the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Sadiq Akif, said on Tuesday. by Reuters.

“The deadline for the closure of beauty salons for women is one month,” the spokesperson stated. This measure adds to a series of restrictions imposed by the Taliban after taking power in August 2021.

Many of these establishments have remained open in Afghanistan, but with their signs and windows hidden, providing work for some women and services for their customers.

During the last two years, the Taliban have implemented a series of laws and restrictions for women, such as the mandatory use of the burqa in public places, a ban on studying in universities, a ban on the sale of medicines and contraceptive methods, a ban on boarding flights without the company of a male relative, among other measures.

* The Taliban movement, designated a “terrorist organization” by the UN Security Council, is declared a terrorist group and banned in Russia. with RT

