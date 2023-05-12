Talk about current politics丨Xiongan: Modernized station sails from here to the future_Hangzhou Net

Current affairs talk丨Xiongan: A modern station sails from here to the future

CCTV news client news Xiong’an station is the first major infrastructure project to start construction in Xiong’an New District, which is of symbolic significance. On the morning of May 10, Xi Jinping took the high-speed train to Xiong’an New Area. After arriving, he first inspected the construction and operation of Xiong’an Station. Xi Jinping successively inspected the platform, the waiting hall, and the square outside the station to learn about the construction and operation of Xiong’an Station and the planning and construction of the Zangang area where it is located.

The general secretary pointed out that Xiong’an Station is the intersection station of Xiong’an New Area, and it is necessary to further improve the traffic “micro blood vessels” connecting Xiong’an Station and Xiong’an New Area, and improve the efficiency of gathering and evacuating people and logistics. It is necessary to build the Zangang area into a high-end high-tech industrial cluster, so that visitors from all walks of life can feel the new modern atmosphere of the Xiongan New Area when they arrive in Xiongan.

Qinglian Dettol Moisturizes Xiongan

A high-standard and high-quality modern station rises from the ground

Open up regional traffic arteries and gather opportunities for coordinated development

it’s here

Witness the joint growth and luxuriance of Xiong’an New Area