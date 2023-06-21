Talk on updating emergency nursing procedures and geriatrics

The training was conducted at the Area 2 Hospital.

The training talk was addressed to the Nursing staff of the Tesãi Foundation and was held in the “Dr. Rodolfo Scura” from Area 2 Hospital. During the update session, interesting topics were addressed regarding the comprehensive care of patients with an Emergency Nursing and Geriatrics approach. Dr. Marcela Agüero, a specialist in Geriatrics, was in charge of the first presentation, providing guidelines, recommendations and strategies on the management and care of geriatric patients with the aim of enhancing the quality of the service.

“We want our specialty to be known, everything related to the integral evaluation of the adult, not only the medication or the pathology that is presented, but everything that includes the emotional, social, psychological and functional part of the patient,” said the professional.

multidimensional approach

Lic. Néstor Santander, Head of Nursing in the Emergency Service, presented the profile of a nurse in the Emergency Service, highlighting the importance of rapid response capacity and adequate decision-making in emergency situations.

In addition, Lic. Karen Espínola and Lic. Víctor Samudio addressed Nursing Activity Records (RAC) in the pediatric and adult settings, providing guidelines for their correct implementation.

Burnout syndrome

For her part, Lic. Ana D¨Ecclesiis addressed the issue of Burnout Syndrome and palliative care for cancer patients, offering strategies to prevent emotional exhaustion and provide adequate care to these patients.

An enriching experience

The day was very enriching for the nursing staff. The different topics addressed allowed the range of knowledge and skills of the participants to be expanded, highlighting the importance of continuing to strengthen the training of nursing personnel to offer quality care and provide the best possible care to patients.

We thank the exhibitors for their participation and all attendees for their commitment and active participation. These trainings contribute to raising quality standards in nursing care and promote a collaborative and enriching learning environment.

