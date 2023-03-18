Home News Talking about nitroxoline in monkeypox
Talking about nitroxoline in monkeypox

Talking about nitroxoline in monkeypox

The researchers found that nitroxoline was more human in cell culture models and tissue cultures High was able to effectively inhibit the proliferation of Mpoxviruses. Another advantage: nitroxoline is also effective against a tecovirimate-resistant Mpoxvirus strain, as well as against other bacterial and viral pathogens that are often transmitted together with Mpoxviruses. Therefore, nitroxoline simultaneously suppresses several pathogens that are often involved in severe Mpox courses. “The emergence of resistant virus strains is a cause for serious concern,” said senior author Professor Dr. Jindrich Chinatlalso from the Goethe University Frankfurt am Main. Therefore, the effect of nitroxoline against tecovirimate-resistant viruses is particularly promising.

