Here are all the most important statements at the end of the Termas de Rio Hondo weekend
Entertainment to no end over the weekend in Argentina with the exceptional comeback that has resulted Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) from 15th place to victory in the Tissot Sprint to then leave room for the first historic success of Marco Bezzecchi and the Mooney VR46 team. Here are all the most relevant statements at the end of the weekend Termas de Rio Hondo.
“It was unbeatable”
In the wet, Bezzecchi literally dominated and received compliments from some of his VR46 Academy teammates.
Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team): “I’m happy for Marco, I think he really deserved the win. This weekend was unbeatable. Yesterday was very competitive, like today in the wet. Here he won his first race in Moto3™ and also his first in MotoGP™, so he can be really proud of himself and I’m confident he will be competitive throughout the season.”
Bezzecchi: “Without Valentino Rossi, I wouldn’t be here”
Unbeatable in the second round of the year, one of the 9-time world champion’s protégés talks about his idol and mentor
“Just like at the Ranch! We always fight hard. We are good friends. We are not afraid to tell each other what we think, we are a great team and this is also reflected in the performance on the track and in the way we fight against each other and against each other “.
Morbidelli: “In Austin I want the improvements seen here”
The Italian closes the Argentine weekend in 4th place, first Yamaha on the track: his sensations with the engines off
“There are still many races”
Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™): “There are still 38 races to go. In the first place, I’ll work as hard as possible to find a solution and then we’ll talk about the championship.”
Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing): “These first two races have been really frustrating. In Portimao I had excellent speed but I didn’t get an important result. Here in the dry I set the fastest lap of the weekend but then the rain came. I’m a bit sad and disappointed but the Championship is long, there are still many races to go”.
Bagnaia sinks while he’s second: he falls in Argentina
The world champion and former championship leader crashed on a wet track
Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and Fabio Quartararo touched on Sunday on the first lap.
Quarterly: “There’s always someone who annoys you on the first lap for nothing… I got off to a pretty good start. I wasn’t far away but then there was that maneuver as if we were on the last lap. Positive being come up from last to seventh position”.
Nakagami: “From the outside it may seem that he was a bit aggressive but honestly at that moment I thought I could overtake”.
“We touched a bit but these are the races. I haven’t made any mistakes. Luckily Fabio didn’t crash even though he obviously lost his position. I want to apologize for that but these are the races”.
Quartararo: “Taka was super aggressive”
The vice-champion denounces Nakagami’s counter attack, suffered in the first lap, as “useless”: he finished seventh in a comeback in Argentina
“We’ll have some news in Jerez”
The Frenchman revealed that in the Jerez test he will have some new features to test on his M1 to try to improve performance during this season: “I’m pushing to have some new features in each test. I think that for Jerez we will have some new items even if not they will change my life. But whenever we can find half a tenth we have to exploit it. I think we will have an exhaust to test and that looks a little better. At the moment we are using some old parts but we need to find a direction to improve”.
Alex Rins he finished the GP of Argentina as the best Honda rider. The LCR Honda Castrol rider said: “It’s not a good result. I started having problems with my visor and the fog got inside me and I couldn’t see anything. For these reasons I started losing positions. A disaster while up to at that moment I was riding well and was fifth or sixth. The bike was super and compared to the previous one in terms of grip at maximum lean angle, it has a lot of traction and at the front I was able to stop the bike. A real shame as I could finish in the top five or top six”.