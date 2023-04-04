Home News TALKING POINTS: GP of Argentina “Just like at the Ranch!”
Here are all the most important statements at the end of the Termas de Rio Hondo weekend

Entertainment to no end over the weekend in Argentina with the exceptional comeback that has resulted Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) from 15th place to victory in the Tissot Sprint to then leave room for the first historic success of Marco Bezzecchi and the Mooney VR46 team. Here are all the most relevant statements at the end of the weekend Termas de Rio Hondo.

“It was unbeatable”

In the wet, Bezzecchi literally dominated and received compliments from some of his VR46 Academy teammates.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team): “I’m happy for Marco, I think he really deserved the win. This weekend was unbeatable. Yesterday was very competitive, like today in the wet. Here he won his first race in Moto3™ and also his first in MotoGP™, so he can be really proud of himself and I’m confident he will be competitive throughout the season.”