The Frenchman revealed that in the Jerez test he will have some new features to test on his M1 to try to improve performance during this season: “I’m pushing to have some new features in each test. I think that for Jerez we will have some new items even if not they will change my life. But whenever we can find half a tenth we have to exploit it. I think we will have an exhaust to test and that looks a little better. At the moment we are using some old parts but we need to find a direction to improve”.