Talks should be initiated: Imran Khan made an offer to the government

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has offered the government to start talks. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said in a speech on social media that I am saying this after seeing the situation of the country. This country will be fine when all the institutions of this country will sit together and the largest party of the federation will also sit, which is happening now in Pakistan, this concept is against Pakistan.

According to Imran Khan, when I talk about negotiations, they make it more strict. Imran Khan said that if the country’s situation worsens, the society will explode, the negotiations should start immediately. That’s why I’m talking about communication. Batons and brutality will not solve the problems, which can only be achieved by strengthening the rule of law and institutions.

He said that the series of talks in Pakistan should start immediately. I make it clear that the offer of negotiation should not be considered as my weakness.

Imran Khan exhorted the people and the PTI workers and leaders to be patient and said that parties do not end when people leave under such pressure. If the ideology is alive, no one can destroy the party.

The PTI chairman said that till my last breath I will continue to fight for real freedom, the country is in great danger now.

I am worried about my country, the people who are doing all this together, they are not worried. In the open market, the dollar has become 308 rupees, the dollar has fallen to 130 rupees since the end of my government, now the alarm bells should be ringing. Who does not condemn May 9, no one would want the army of the country to be weak.