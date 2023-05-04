Talks Talks – Mashriq TV

In the third session of negotiations between the government and PTI, it was agreed to hold elections in the country on the same day, but they could not agree on the dissolution of the assemblies and the date of the elections. Talking to the media after the talks, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said. The negotiations have been held in a positive environment in which the government and PTI have agreed to hold elections on the same day in the entire country, but the date has not been fixed yet. Ishaq Dar said that general elections will be held in the presence of caretaker governments. Both the committees are firm on their position on the date of election, but flexibility has been shown from both sides, they will also talk to their leadership, whichever day the election will be held in the country, there will be supervisory governments. After the third session of the talks on the issue, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the senior leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, along with other leaders of his party, while talking to the media, said that the negotiations regarding the dissolution of the assemblies and the date of the elections in the country could not be successful. According to, we have reached the conclusion in these negotiations that the National, Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies should be dissolved before May 14 and then elections should be held simultaneously in the country within 60 days. Constitutional amendment should be introduced for a time for the elections after the constitutional period of 2015 and for this Tehreek-e-Insaf should go back to the National Assembly. There is a consensus at all levels, even at the public level, regarding the holding of general elections in the country, but the negotiators have been able to agree on the month in which these elections should be held, and it seems difficult to do so. There can be no form of flexibility without changing the thought of ‘strategy’ and ‘strategy’ which is being adopted by both sides regarding the elections. Neither Tehreek-e-Insaf nor PDM hope to win with the majority of people’s votes and power. It would have made no difference whether it was a month earlier or two months later. As far as the order to hold elections on May 15 is concerned, the situation has brought it to the threshold of ineffectiveness. But due to the lack of arrangements, the government has made a report that it is impossible to hold the elections. The government is adamant that the elections cannot be held on May 15. In this world, even if the Election Commission wants, the elections cannot be held. On the other hand, at least till this date, attempts are being made to dissolve the assemblies and obtain assurances, for which the government is not ready and not ready. The government is willing to hold elections before September-October. On the one hand, such issues and on the other hand, the violation of court orders and the critical issue of the constitutional period, not only the parties, the judiciary and the parliamentary government are all moving towards the dead end. Political leaders. And it is clear from the statement of the leaders that they have no interest in the success of the negotiations. Khawaja Asif’s second statement also clearly shows that they have no interest in the negotiations, but politically, instead of taking the burden of it themselves, they are supporting the movement. Insaf asks that such steps should be taken from his side to wrap up the process of negotiations, leaving aside other moderate parties of PDM, JUI and a part of Muslim League-Nun should be handed over to PTI. In imagination and they are willing to go to some extent. In order to reduce all these political factors and the state of political chaos in the country, the interests of the country, the nation and the political parties are related to patience and tolerance and to play the political stakes thoughtfully. The camel of political affairs can always sit on a crotch, so adopting the policy of see the oil, see the oil flow will be politics. The sad fact is that the way the country has been made into a table exercise, the elites are not affected. The people of the country have to suffer from all kinds of situations. Political issues are solved by political methods and how the politicians solve them at the negotiation table. It can be given that this is a country of more than 22 million people. It is not the domain of a few politicians and political parties to destroy the country by fighting among themselves. The responsibility of paying attention to the solution should also be understood.